Social life can say is quite developed, everyone has a stable job with salary sufficient to cover for life, can save extra to use when investing in or take away for an additional income. That’s why the market is opening up the service on this issue. These services have in common is the ’need to invest money’ like? Profits they earn good and stable or not? Currently there are a lot of services, jobs for people to invest for profit, such as shares, securities, online services on the Internet to answer the survey, the online site. To be able to participate in such services, we need to invest money. Based on the amount you invest more or less to the business services that can divide your profits, proportional to the amount you spend for profit. These services, new jobs appear, but has brought practical results, fully satisfactory for both parties, it took part in the relative proportion of the economy, especially stock . With the internet becoming securities development work that most people want to invest, it brings huge profits to the members of a large company in the world that they are a part owner of shares company profits will continue to increase as the company prosper. But there are also many white people hand while working on the job, this service. But we can not deny that it brings profit, so we need to be careful and alert in this matter, should think carefully, with the necessary advice from the agency industry on this issue or is it the go ahead by a very important and necessary. When you have decided to invest, choose the companies, large sites, has a high reputation to investors can make money and profit optimization for you. To do so you need to think carefully, both. It is the work or services for any investor to earn extra income. Bhubaneswar, India Need to invest money