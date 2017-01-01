A online stock trading is a market in which people trade financial securities, commodities, and other fungible items of value at low transaction costs and at prices that reflect supply and demand. Securities include stocks and bonds, and commodities include precious metals or agricultural products.Online trading is the act of placing buy/sell orders for financial securities and/or currencies with the use of a broker internet-based proprietary trading platforms. Stocks, bonds, options, futures and currencies can all be traded online. It gives a complete secure to earn and trade utilities and money to supplier and buyer. It has a great effect on international market as well as local trading. It also has greater impact on Economy of the particular country. bji ji, Angola Online stock trading ji-Angola.html