جولدن
:: عضو منتسِب ::
- إنضم
- 27 ماي 2018
- المشاركات
- 1
- الإعجابات
- 0
- النقاط
- 2
- العمر
- 32
- الإقامة
- مصر
- الجنس
- أنثى
ب و توقعات سعر الذهب توصيات العملات من افضل موقع و شركة توصيات عملات اليوم مجانا و التى تشمل توصية شراء الدولار فرانك و توصية شراء الدولار ين
توقعات التداول اليوم فى بورصة العملات الفوركس من افضل موقع توصيات عملات تقدم توصيات تداول العملات لشراء الدولار فرانك
و توصيات العملات لشراء الدولار ين
توصيات العملات على زوج الدولار فرانك و توصية شراء الزوج
USD CHF
buy @ 0.9900
tp@ 0.9960
sl @ 0.9860
سبب ارسال توصيات العملات اليوم و توصية شراء الدولار فرانك
شكل الدولار فرانك اتجاه هابط على المدى القريب بداء من مستوى 1.0050 حتى اقترب سعر الدولار فرانك من مستوى 0.9880
وخلال الاتجاه الهابط على المدى القريب شكل الزوج ثلاث موجات دببية و كانت الموجة الاولى و الاخيرة متساوية
و الذى يعتبر اشارة على انتهاء الاتجاه الهابط و فرص ارتفاع زوج الدولار فرانك
لهذا تقدم شركة توصيات العملات و الفوركس جولد باترن توصية شراء الدولار فرانك طالما ان الزوج فوق مستوى 0.9860
مستهدفا مستوى 0.9960 لجنى الارباح
توصيات العملات المجانية اليومية و توصية شراء الدولار ين
USD JPY
buy @ 109.10
tp @ 109.70
sl @ 108.70
خلاصة تحليل العملات الفني و توصيات تداول العملات الفورية اليوم
يفضل شراء زوج الدولار ين طالما ان الزوج يتداول فوق مستوى 108.70 مع وضع جنى الارباح عند مستوى 109.10
free forex trading signals sms From the best free forex trading signals provider offers free USD CHF trading signals and USD JPY TRADING SIGNALS FREE LIVE
free forex trading signals sms From the best free forex trading signals provider Gold Pattern offers free currency recommendations today, which includes the recommendation to buy the dollar franc and the recommendation to buy the dollar yen
Forex Trading free forex trading signals sms And currency recommendations to buy the yen dollar
Currency recommendations on the pair Frank and the pair's recommendation to buy the pair
USD CHF
buy @ 0.9900
tp @ 0.9960
sl @ 0.9860
Why send currency recommendations today and recommend the purchase of the Frank dollar
The USD CHF formed a bearish trend in the short term from 1.0050 until the price of the USD CHF approached the level of 0.9880
In the near term, the pair formed three bearish waves and the first and last waves were equal
Which is a sign of the end of the bearish trend and the chances of a rise of the dollar pair Frank
For this reason, the free forex trading signals Forex recommendation Provider Gold Pattern recommends buying the usd chf as long as the pair is above 0.9860
Targeting the 0.9960 profit level
Daily free currency recommendations and the recommendation to buy the dollar yen
USD JPY
buy @ 109.10
tp @ 109.70
sl @ 108.70
free forex trading signals SMS and Forex Trading Recommendations today
It is preferable to buy the USD JPY pair as long as the pair trades above 108.70 with profit taking at 109.10
توقعات التداول اليوم فى بورصة العملات الفوركس من افضل موقع توصيات عملات تقدم توصيات تداول العملات لشراء الدولار فرانك
و توصيات العملات لشراء الدولار ين
توصيات العملات على زوج الدولار فرانك و توصية شراء الزوج
USD CHF
buy @ 0.9900
tp@ 0.9960
sl @ 0.9860
سبب ارسال توصيات العملات اليوم و توصية شراء الدولار فرانك
شكل الدولار فرانك اتجاه هابط على المدى القريب بداء من مستوى 1.0050 حتى اقترب سعر الدولار فرانك من مستوى 0.9880
وخلال الاتجاه الهابط على المدى القريب شكل الزوج ثلاث موجات دببية و كانت الموجة الاولى و الاخيرة متساوية
و الذى يعتبر اشارة على انتهاء الاتجاه الهابط و فرص ارتفاع زوج الدولار فرانك
لهذا تقدم شركة توصيات العملات و الفوركس جولد باترن توصية شراء الدولار فرانك طالما ان الزوج فوق مستوى 0.9860
مستهدفا مستوى 0.9960 لجنى الارباح
توصيات العملات المجانية اليومية و توصية شراء الدولار ين
USD JPY
buy @ 109.10
tp @ 109.70
sl @ 108.70
خلاصة تحليل العملات الفني و توصيات تداول العملات الفورية اليوم
يفضل شراء زوج الدولار ين طالما ان الزوج يتداول فوق مستوى 108.70 مع وضع جنى الارباح عند مستوى 109.10
free forex trading signals sms From the best free forex trading signals provider offers free USD CHF trading signals and USD JPY TRADING SIGNALS FREE LIVE
free forex trading signals sms From the best free forex trading signals provider Gold Pattern offers free currency recommendations today, which includes the recommendation to buy the dollar franc and the recommendation to buy the dollar yen
Forex Trading free forex trading signals sms And currency recommendations to buy the yen dollar
Currency recommendations on the pair Frank and the pair's recommendation to buy the pair
USD CHF
buy @ 0.9900
tp @ 0.9960
sl @ 0.9860
Why send currency recommendations today and recommend the purchase of the Frank dollar
The USD CHF formed a bearish trend in the short term from 1.0050 until the price of the USD CHF approached the level of 0.9880
In the near term, the pair formed three bearish waves and the first and last waves were equal
Which is a sign of the end of the bearish trend and the chances of a rise of the dollar pair Frank
For this reason, the free forex trading signals Forex recommendation Provider Gold Pattern recommends buying the usd chf as long as the pair is above 0.9860
Targeting the 0.9960 profit level
Daily free currency recommendations and the recommendation to buy the dollar yen
USD JPY
buy @ 109.10
tp @ 109.70
sl @ 108.70
free forex trading signals SMS and Forex Trading Recommendations today
It is preferable to buy the USD JPY pair as long as the pair trades above 108.70 with profit taking at 109.10