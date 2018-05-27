ب و توقعات سعر الذهب توصيات العملات من افضل موقع و شركة توصيات عملات اليوم مجانا و التى تشمل توصية شراء الدولار فرانك و توصية شراء الدولار ين









توقعات التداول اليوم فى بورصة العملات الفوركس من افضل موقع توصيات عملات تقدم توصيات تداول العملات لشراء الدولار فرانك

و توصيات العملات لشراء الدولار ين

توصيات العملات على زوج الدولار فرانك و توصية شراء الزوج

USD CHF

buy @ 0.9900

tp@ 0.9960

sl @ 0.9860

سبب ارسال توصيات العملات اليوم و توصية شراء الدولار فرانك

شكل الدولار فرانك اتجاه هابط على المدى القريب بداء من مستوى 1.0050 حتى اقترب سعر الدولار فرانك من مستوى 0.9880

وخلال الاتجاه الهابط على المدى القريب شكل الزوج ثلاث موجات دببية و كانت الموجة الاولى و الاخيرة متساوية

و الذى يعتبر اشارة على انتهاء الاتجاه الهابط و فرص ارتفاع زوج الدولار فرانك

لهذا تقدم شركة توصيات العملات و الفوركس جولد باترن توصية شراء الدولار فرانك طالما ان الزوج فوق مستوى 0.9860

مستهدفا مستوى 0.9960 لجنى الارباح

توصيات العملات المجانية اليومية و توصية شراء الدولار ين



USD JPY

buy @ 109.10

tp @ 109.70

sl @ 108.70

خلاصة تحليل العملات الفني و توصيات تداول العملات الفورية اليوم

يفضل شراء زوج الدولار ين طالما ان الزوج يتداول فوق مستوى 108.70 مع وضع جنى الارباح عند مستوى 109.10



The USD CHF formed a bearish trend in the short term from 1.0050 until the price of the USD CHF approached the level of 0.9880

In the near term, the pair formed three bearish waves and the first and last waves were equal

Which is a sign of the end of the bearish trend and the chances of a rise of the dollar pair Frank

For this reason, Gold Pattern recommends buying the usd chf as long as the pair is above 0.9860

Targeting the 0.9960 profit level

It is preferable to buy the USD JPY pair as long as the pair trades above 108.70 with profit taking at 109.10