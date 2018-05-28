توصيات الذهب و توقعات سعر الذهب اليوم من افضل موقع لتوصيات الذهب اليومية و المجانية













اتجاه سعر الذهب فى بورصة الذهب العالمية هابط على المدى القريب و المتوسط هابط



و لقد ارتفع سعر الذهب هذا الاسبوع و اقترب من مستوى 1307 و الذى يختبر فيه سعر الذهب خط الاتجاه الهابط



للمرة الرابعة و التى تمثل فرصة لارسال توصيات بيع الذهب اليوم



كما ان مؤشر القوة النسبية على فريم الساعة قد انخفض من منطقة التشبعى الشرائى



توصيات الذهب اليوم و توقعات بانخفاض سعر الذهب من افضل شركة توصيات ذهب



gold



sell @ 1306



tp@ 1292



sl @ 1313



خلاصة تحليل الذهب الفني و اتجاهات اسعار الذهب اليوم



يفضل بيع الذهب طالما ان الذهب يتداول تحت خط الاتجاه الهابط و تحت مستوى 1313 مستهدفا مستوى 1292 لجنى الارباح





the best free GOLD trading signals SMS from the best gold signals provider













Gold signals and gold price expectations today from the best free GOLD trading signals SMS daily live

Gold price trend in the gold market is bearish in the short and medium term



The price of gold rose this week and came close to the 1307 level where the price of gold is testing the falling trend line



For the fourth time, which represents an opportunity to send recommendations for the sale of gold today



The RSI on the hourly frame has also declined from the oversold territory



Gold trading signals Today and gold forecast free



gold



sell @ 1306



tp @ 1292



sl @ 1313



Gold Technical analysis and Gold Price Trends



Gold is preferred to sell as long as gold trades below the falling trend line and below 1313 targeting 1292 level of profit