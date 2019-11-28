تعلم اللغة اليابانية ( مواقع وتطبيقات وملفات)

Ali Mohamed ali
لغات
japonais
こんにちは
الحروف الأساسية اليابانية تتكون تقريبا من أكثر من 10,000 شكل ؛ و دارس اللغه اليابانية يحفظ منها 2000 شكل على الأقل باش يقدر يدرس في الجامعه في اليابان أو حتى يقرأ مجلة أو صحيفه يابانية
لتتعلم اليابانية لازم تعرف ثلاثة أنواع من الحروف يتم استخدامهم في كتابة اللغة اليابانية ؛ هي “كانجي” التي تتكون من رسومات، و يبلغ عدد حروفها حوالي 2000 حرف
و مجموعتين من الحروف الصوتية، و هما “الهيراغانا” و ”الكاتاكانا” ، و تتألف كل مجموعة من 46 حرف
كورس شامل 125 درس
Edumefree | تعلم مفردات اللغة اليابانية : الأرقام
goo.gl
أفضل المواقع
1- やさしい日本語تعلم اللغة اليابانية
تعلم اللغة اليابانية، دروس مسموعة ونصية مجانية | راديو اليابان الدولي NHK WORLD
هيئة البث العامة الوحيدة في اليابان NHK تقدم دروسا مجانية في اللغة اليابانية يمكن الاعتماد عليها. يمكنكم بسهولة البدء في تعلم القواعد والمفردات الأساسية بالاستماع إلى قصة أنّا التي تدرس اللغة اليابانية في إحدى جامعات طوكيو.
www.nhk.or.jp
2- busuu
تشملُ دورة اللغة اليابانيّة أكثر من 50 درسًا مُتكاملًا - قواعد لغويّة، مُفردات وتمارين كتابيّة | Busuu
تعلّم اللغة اليابانيّة عبر الإنترنت مع تطبيق حائز على جائزة
www.busuu.com
3- ilanguages
تعلم اليابانية - بسهولة و بالمجان – Japanese
تعلم اليابانية على الانترنت بطريقة سريعة وسهلة. جمعنا هنا أهم المواضيع مثل المفردات وعبارات النحو و بطاقات تعليمية حتى تتعلم ما تحتاج تعلمه مجانا.
ilanguages.org
4- Learn Japanese with Free Japanese Lessons - Learn to speak the Japanese language online for free!
أفضل apps على Google play
1- Learn Japanese Free
Learn Japanese Free - Apps on Google Play
"Learn Japanese Free" include over 5000+ phrases with 65 categories(Greetings,How are you,Meeting,I love you,Thank You,Hotel,Numbers,Japanese Hotel phrases,Health,Restaurant,Weather,Clothes,Describing people,Love and Romance,Japanese Expressions,Going out,Questions,Airport...) serve the purpose...
goo.gl
2- Learn Japanese
Learn Japanese Phrases | Japanese Translator - Apps on Google Play
Easily learn Japanese phrases and words! Speak Japanese with confidence! The “Learn Japanese” app has many useful Japanese phrases and words (e.g., “Thank you!”, “How much?” or “A table for two, please!”). When you tap a phrase, the app speaks it aloud. There is no guessing as to how to...
goo.gl
3- Learn Japanese Offline
Learn Japanese Offline - Apps on Google Play
You want a handbook of essential phrases, sentences ! contains over 1000 commonly-used Japanese phrases and vocabularies for travellers and beginners in 18 categories. + Greetings + General Conversation + Numbers + Time and Date + Directions & Places + Transportation + Accommodation + Eating out...
goo.gl
4- Learn Japanese. Speak Japanese
Learn Japanese. Speak Japanese - Apps on Google Play
Start learning Japanese quickly and effectively with Mondly’s free daily lessons! In just minutes you’ll start memorizing core Japanese words, form sentences, learn to speak Japanese phrases and take part in conversations. You’ll feel like having your own Japanese language tutor in your pocket...
goo.gl
5- Learn Japanese Phrasebook
أفضل 5 كورسات
Learn Japanese Conversation - Free Online Japanese Language Course | Alison
Alison's free certificate course in Japanese conversation introduces you to everyday Japanese phrases that will help you converse with Japanese speakers.
bit.ly
Learn Japanese - Free Online Japanese Diploma Course | Alison
Alison’s free online certificate course Diploma in Japanese Language will accelerate your learning of Japanese scripts, phrases, and conversation skills.
bit.ly
Learn Japanese Time and Parts - Free Online Japanese Language Course | Alison
Alison's free course in Japanese will introduce you to the Japanese parts of speech, as well as Japanese time expressions, vocabulary, and pronunciation.
bit.ly
Learn Japanese with Free Online Japanese Language Course | Alison
Alison's free online Japanese language course introduces you to Japanese phrases and pronunciation, Japanese expressions, and Japanese vocabulary.
bit.ly
Learn Japanese Scripts- Free Online Japanese Language Course | Alison
Learn Japanese scripts with this free online course on the Japanese language. Master Kanji, Hiragana, and Katakana with Alison today.
bit.ly
كتب
1- العربية - اليابانية للمبتدئين – محتويات الكتاب
