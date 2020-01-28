shikhsura
George returned from his trip to India. His voyage was amazing, but hectic and jam packed with information, conversations and questions. It wasn’t his first business trip, but it was the first one to be so successful. It was the first time that he had finished his deals so quickly, and the first time the deals had such a powerful impact. India really is the land of wonders… He recalled the details of his trip when he was on the plane, and felt that he loved India and its people, although he hated its religions and fables very much. He wondered if he loved India because it answered some of his questions, or because it was his beloved Katrina’s homeland? But then he wasn’t sure about that, as Katrina had caused a wound in his heart that hadn’t healed yet…
Date with terrorism
