Unable to stop thinking of Levvi, although having only stayed four days with her, George boarded the plane, wondering what her secret was?! She seemed like an angel in a cruel and unfair society; he sadly remembered her discussions about the status of women in Judaism and how they basically have no rights. What kind of religion is that which hands down women like property or like rubbish and doesn’t give them the right of heritance, in fact no rights at all!!! He remembered the discussion about the distortions of the Torah, and about the chosen people who have the right to kill, plunder and steal “the sons of Shiloh”. He also remembered their dialogue about the imaginary monuments that claimed to be the proof of the Jews’ right to possess the land of Palestine. He smiled when he remembered that she said she wouldn’t abandon the complications of Judaism for that of Catholicism. While his was reminiscing, the passenger to this left turned and asked him:
Between Life and Death
