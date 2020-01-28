shikhsura
Katrina didn’t stay as late in the church as usual. She sat waiting for George’s return, for he in fact was the one who was unusually late. On his arrival she greeted him at the door and asked him about the reason for his delay... His eyes came into contact with hers and he immediately remembered her relationship with Tom and how she had hid the fact that Tom had contacted her. But he didn’t inquire about that and decided to do that later. He said:
Doubt over Unfaithfulness
