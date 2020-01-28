Where are you in this universe

This is an image of a very large group of galaxies. One of them, a small dot, represents the Milky Way galaxy, in which is located our solar system. Our galaxy has more than 100,000,000,000 suns and the sun is 1, 300,000 times larger than Earth, and the earth is 1,020,144,000,000 times greater than your house – and assuming the area ofyour house is 500 meters, how much bigger is your house than you?!