French women

In a French province a meeting was held in 586AD. The status of women was discussed in that meeting: should she be considered human or not? The conclusion of the research was that those present decided women were human, but they were created to serve man. In February 1938, a law was passed that eliminated laws that prevented French women from carrying out some of their own private financial transactions. Women were allowed for the first time in the history of France to open their own current accounts in banks.