محمد خاجة مطوّر الويب المتكامل (Full Stack Developer)

عليا مساوي
:: عضو منتسِب ::
- إنضم
- 4 أكتوبر 2020
- المشاركات
- 11
- النقاط
- 3
- العمر
- 31
- محل الإقامة
- وهران
- الجنس
- أنثى
محمد خاجة هو مطوّر الويب المتكامل (Full Stack Developer) يبلغ من العمر 17 عامًا يتمتع بخبرة في البرمجة لأكثر من 8 سنوات ، وقد فزت بالعديد من المسابقات في الكويت ، واحدة من جامعة AUM و Coded ومؤسسة الكويت لتقدم العلوم.
عملت كفريلانسر لمدة 5 سنوات وأنا الآن أكرس وقتي للعمل في عملي.
"بعد سنوات من العمل كمستقل أعتقد أن لدي الكثير من الخبرة للتوقف عن العمل الحر وبدء عملي الخاص"
موقعي الشخصي : mohammadkhajah.com
Mohammad Khajah is a 17 years old self-taught full stack developer with programming experience for more than 8+ years, i've won many competitions in Kuwait one from AUM University , Coded and Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences , etc... i worked as a freelancer for 5 years and i'm now dedicating my time to work on my business.
"After years of working as a freelancer i think i got much experience to stop freelancing and to start my own business"
