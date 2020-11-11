مزايا و عيوب قماش الليكر

Cotton Dor
:: عضو منتسِب ::
- إنضم
- 8 سبتمبر 2020
- المشاركات
- 7
- النقاط
- 3
- العمر
- 30
- محل الإقامة
- مصر
- الجنس
- ذكر
مزايا و عيوب قماش الليكرا :
توجد مجموعة لا حصر لها من مزايا قماش الليكرا داخل مصانع ملابس جملة فقد احتل المرتبة الثانية في الترتيب بعد القطن مباشرة، واحتوائه على نسبة كبيرة من الألياف الصناعية التي تعطيه هذا القدر الكبير من المرونة، بالإضافة إلى لا ينحصر ضمن فئة عمرية فهو يناسب الجميع دون النظر إلى المرحلة العمرية.
ولا ننسى ملائمته لجميع الأوقات فيمكن ارتدائه في العمل أو المناسبات الخاصة من سهرات أو حفلات خاصة أو أوقات النهار، مع الحرص على اختيار التصميم المناسب وتنسيق الألوان مع بعضها البعض لإطلالة مميزة، على الرغم من المزايا إلا أن هناك بعض العيوب التي تؤثر عليه في حالات معينة، وتتمثل هذه العيوب فيما يلي:
1- نظراً لتعدد مزايا هذا النوع من الأقمشة، وطلبه المستمر في الأسواق المحلية والعالمية، تأثر السعر بدرجة كبيرة وأخذ في الارتفاع.
2- عند استخدام الصبغة لتغيير اللون أو الحصول على درجة مميزة من لون معين، قد تزول الصبغة عن النسيج بمرور الوقت.
3- لا يحبذ استخدام ماء مغلي عند تنظيف قماش الليكرا، بسبب حساسيته للحرارة، ولكن يفضل استخدام الماء البارد.
The advantages and disadvantages of the Lycra fabric :
There is an infinite set of advantages of lycra fabric, as it ranked second in the ranking immediately after cotton, and it contains a large percentage of synthetic fibers that give it this great amount of flexibility, in addition to not being confined to an age group, it is
suitable for everyone without regard to the age group.
And do not forget about its suitability for all times, so it can be worn at work or special occasions, including evening parties, special parties or times of the day, taking care to choose the appropriate design and coordinate colors with each other for a distinctive look, despite the advantages, but there are some defects that affect it in certain cases.
These faults are as follows:
1- Due to the multiplicity of the advantages of this type of fabric, and its continuous demand in the local and international markets, the price was greatly affected and started to rise.
2- When using the dye to change the color or obtain a distinct degree of a certain color, the dye may disappear from the fabric over time.
3- It is not recommended to use boiling water when cleaning lycra fabric, due to its sensitivity to heat, but it is preferable to use cold water.
توجد مجموعة لا حصر لها من مزايا قماش الليكرا داخل مصانع ملابس جملة فقد احتل المرتبة الثانية في الترتيب بعد القطن مباشرة، واحتوائه على نسبة كبيرة من الألياف الصناعية التي تعطيه هذا القدر الكبير من المرونة، بالإضافة إلى لا ينحصر ضمن فئة عمرية فهو يناسب الجميع دون النظر إلى المرحلة العمرية.
ولا ننسى ملائمته لجميع الأوقات فيمكن ارتدائه في العمل أو المناسبات الخاصة من سهرات أو حفلات خاصة أو أوقات النهار، مع الحرص على اختيار التصميم المناسب وتنسيق الألوان مع بعضها البعض لإطلالة مميزة، على الرغم من المزايا إلا أن هناك بعض العيوب التي تؤثر عليه في حالات معينة، وتتمثل هذه العيوب فيما يلي:
1- نظراً لتعدد مزايا هذا النوع من الأقمشة، وطلبه المستمر في الأسواق المحلية والعالمية، تأثر السعر بدرجة كبيرة وأخذ في الارتفاع.
2- عند استخدام الصبغة لتغيير اللون أو الحصول على درجة مميزة من لون معين، قد تزول الصبغة عن النسيج بمرور الوقت.
3- لا يحبذ استخدام ماء مغلي عند تنظيف قماش الليكرا، بسبب حساسيته للحرارة، ولكن يفضل استخدام الماء البارد.
The advantages and disadvantages of the Lycra fabric :
There is an infinite set of advantages of lycra fabric, as it ranked second in the ranking immediately after cotton, and it contains a large percentage of synthetic fibers that give it this great amount of flexibility, in addition to not being confined to an age group, it is
suitable for everyone without regard to the age group.
And do not forget about its suitability for all times, so it can be worn at work or special occasions, including evening parties, special parties or times of the day, taking care to choose the appropriate design and coordinate colors with each other for a distinctive look, despite the advantages, but there are some defects that affect it in certain cases.
These faults are as follows:
1- Due to the multiplicity of the advantages of this type of fabric, and its continuous demand in the local and international markets, the price was greatly affected and started to rise.
2- When using the dye to change the color or obtain a distinct degree of a certain color, the dye may disappear from the fabric over time.
3- It is not recommended to use boiling water when cleaning lycra fabric, due to its sensitivity to heat, but it is preferable to use cold water.
المرفقات
-
213.7 KB المشاهدات: 0