simple job to receive crypto cash

Simple job to earn litecoin1. Open the Google Play Market on your phone2. In the Search box type the following text:"bitcoin wallet"3. Find an app among results. You can see app icon at webpage:4. Install this app on your phone5. Open the app6. Click on the "Create new wallet" button7. In the "Wallet Name" field enter random word, in the "Password" field enter random password8. Tap on the "Create Wallet" button9. From the "Finances" select "Redeem Reward Code"10. Pick up "reward code" from webpage:After that $1.00, in litecoins, will be added automatically on your wallet.