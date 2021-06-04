Made withdrawal 0.18 bitcoin with pay no fee. No doubt transfer in fact free. Watch buxtank.com. review true.



buxtank.com has an average trust score. Why?

buxtank.com is probably legit as the trust score is reasonable. Our Scamadviser algorithm reviewed buxtank.com with a score of 70. The trust score is based on 40 different data points we collected. From if contact details are hidden, to other websites located on the same server, the reviews we found across the internet, etcetera. While our rating of buxtank.com is medium to low risk, we encourage you to always do your on due diligence as the evaluation of the website was done automatically. Check the website manually as well. You can use our article How to recognize a scam website as a tool to guide you.



Website

buxtank.com

Redirecting from website

firstdaotrust.com

Title

Buxtank

Description

Crypto currency wallet for Bitcoin and Litecoin. Quick transactions with 0% (zero) commission. Ease of use, strong security and complete anonymity.

Keywords

bitcoin, litecoin, wallet, zero commission, strong security, anonymity, best wallet bitcoin, best wallet litecoin, bitcoin blockchain wallet, bitcoin create wallet, bitcoin wallet, bitcoin wallet android, bitcoin wallet offline, bitcoin wallet online, litecoin blockchain wallet, litecoin create wallet, litecoin wallet, litecoin wallet android, litecoin wallet offline, litecoin wallet online, paper wallet bitcoin, paper wallet litecoin

Domain age

1 year from now

Website Speed

Very Fast

SSL certificate valid

valid

SSL type

Low - Domain Validated Certificates (DV SSL)

SSL issuer

Sectigo Limited

WHOIS registration date

2019-12-26

WHOIS last update date

2020-10-27

WHOIS renew date

2025-12-26

Tags

Industry - Cryptocurrency, Registration Possible, Helpdesk, Language - English