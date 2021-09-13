gold price forecast and selling opportunity ​

Published: 2021-09-02gold prices rose from 1680 to 1823 and formed bullish zigzag which contains on 2 legs or movements the first one from level 1680 to 1758the second leg from 1741 to 1823 that equal the previous correction from 1750 to 1834 in this case gold prices will decline to 1765 at leastthe movement from 1680 to 1823 equal the bullish movement from 1862 to 2016so Gold pattern analysts forecast bearish movement for gold price in this case to 1680 againgold price forecast today for the next monthGOLDSELL from 1820TP @ 1720SL @ 1870last gold price forecast earned 1200 pips while gold price declined to 1681where gold pattern analysts expected bearish movement for gold priceGold trading signals help beginner and professional investors to trade gold easily .We present gold signals depending on human behavior psychology analysis .there are a lot of gold trading strategies but our trading strategy has been tested for long time and gave the best result for gold price patterns