gold price forecast and selling opportunity

Published: 2021-09-02

gold prices rose from 1680 to 1823 and formed bullish zigzag which contains on 2 legs or movements the first one from level 1680 to 1758

the second leg from 1741 to 1823 that equal the previous correction from 1750 to 1834 in this case gold prices will decline to 1765 at least

the movement from 1680 to 1823 equal the bullish movement from 1862 to 2016

so Gold pattern analysts forecast bearish movement for gold price in this case to 1680 again

gold price forecast today for the next month

GOLD

SELL from 1820

TP @ 1720

SL @ 1870

last gold price forecast earned 1200 pips while gold price declined to 1681


Gold trading signals help beginner and professional investors to trade gold easily .
We present gold signals depending on human behavior psychology analysis .
there are a lot of gold trading strategies but our trading strategy has been tested for long time and gave the best result for gold price patterns

