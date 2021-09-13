pattern
gold price forecast and selling opportunity
Published: 2021-09-02
gold prices rose from 1680 to 1823 and formed bullish zigzag which contains on 2 legs or movements the first one from level 1680 to 1758
the second leg from 1741 to 1823 that equal the previous correction from 1750 to 1834 in this case gold prices will decline to 1765 at least
the movement from 1680 to 1823 equal the bullish movement from 1862 to 2016
so Gold pattern analysts forecast bearish movement for gold price in this case to 1680 again
gold price forecast today for the next month
GOLD
SELL from 1820
TP @ 1720
SL @ 1870
last gold price forecast earned 1200 pips while gold price declined to 1681
gold signals
Gold Forecast
where gold pattern analysts expected bearish movement for gold price
Gold trading signals help beginner and professional investors to trade gold easily .
We present gold signals depending on human behavior psychology analysis .
there are a lot of gold trading strategies but our trading strategy has been tested for long time and gave the best result for gold price patterns
