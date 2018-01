السلام عليكم من فضلك أخي أريد حل التمرين صفحة 50 Write it out

WRITE IT OUT ( p.50)

Before assigning the writing activity to your students, first







go through the tip box

.Then brainstorm the age limits . The







students will take the jottings that you will make on the







board to write their speech/address. Martin Luther King’s



address will be taken as a model