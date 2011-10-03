أرجو منكم المساعدة في بحث اللغة الإنجليزية

thics ; ethics is principles and moral values.it's also ethics is the set of moral rules that the professionals in any field are expected to respect when they deal either with each other or with the public.in business,ethics represents the attitudes that individuals and firms should comply with in the actions they perform and the decisions they take at every level of their realizations.such a philosophy does not exist everywhere because it needs the existence of important conditions to apply it. in societies where both political and cultural conditions exist for making everyone obey this practice,the main principles that those engaged in the economic branches should follow involve a good number of the qualities that have always served as the basis for civilization.among them we find the obligation to be honest and lawful in one's activities. corruption corruption is dangerous and harmful for all society to sum up,the moral values in use in modern societies necessitate from businessmen and companies alike a strict observance of the different precepts on which the efficiency and the prosperity of the whole community depends