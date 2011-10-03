أرجو منكم المساعدة في بحث اللغة الإنجليزية

تعيشوا خاوتي نحتاجكم تعاونوني في هذا البحث....

writing a charter of ethics
ethical standards are an important dimention in all of the plrofessions listed below
1- accooutancy
2- banking
3- law
4- sport
5-architecture
6-agriculture
write a charter of ethics in relation of 3 of the above professions it should includ:

1- a reminder of hte social economic moral prejudices that the neglect of ethics might have on the profession and their clients
2 -a short interview about the importance of ethics
3- a short article
4- a code of ethics a set of moral rule of each one

--- نحتاج وحدة منهم برك-(-sport -accooutancy- banking-law-architecture-agriculture)

 
مكــــــاين ولا مساعدة؟؟؟؟؟ ؟ )':
 
معونة

خويا الله غالب كونجيت نعرف الانجليزية نعاونك .....................
سمحلي.........................................................................
انا نبغي ندير الخير والله غالب.............................................:cra_zy:
بالتوفيق
 
thics ; ethics is principles and moral values.it's also ethics is the set of moral rules that the professionals in any field are expected to respect when they deal either with each other or with the public.in business,ethics represents the attitudes that individuals and firms should comply with in the actions they perform and the decisions they take at every level of their realizations.such a philosophy does not exist everywhere because it needs the existence of important conditions to apply it. in societies where both political and cultural conditions exist for making everyone obey this practice,the main principles that those engaged in the economic branches should follow involve a good number of the qualities that have always served as the basis for civilization.among them we find the obligation to be honest and lawful in one's activities. corruption corruption is dangerous and harmful for all society to sum up,the moral values in use in modern societies necessitate from businessmen and companies alike a strict observance of the different precepts on which the efficiency and the prosperity of the whole community depends
 
economical and political unrest . Corruption denies poor people the basic means of survival , forcing them to spend more of their income on bribes . human rights are denied where corruption is rife Corruption undermines democracy and the rule of law . It distorts national and international trade , threatens domestic and international security and systainability of natural resources . Corruption compounds political exclusion : if votes can be bought , there is little incentive to change the system that sustains poverty As a conclusion , corruption hurts everyone whose life , livelhood or happiness depends on integrity of people in a position of authority bribery bribery is the crime of giving or receiving something of value to influence official action.both the person giving and receiving the bribe are guilty of bribery
 
حتا انا وملقيتوش كامل محبش يطلعلي سيتوبلي لي يلقاه يبعتو هنا 🙏🙏
 
