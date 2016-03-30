شكرا اصدقائي

MOHAMED LAMINE7
Friendship
Friendship is love,
Without friendship love means nothing!
Without friendship love is empty…
Without friendship love is boring...!
Friendship means sharing…
People learn to share from friendship,
Share everything they have in life,
Friendship is like stars,
Even though we always
see them together
Always mean to each other…
But,
Sometimes they argue!
Friendship is like flower,
Soft but strong!
Friendship is like sun,
Lighting Your Way
If I was one thing, I'd be a candle
Lighting the way so you can handle
Your life easier without woes
Not having to fight with your foes.
I'd help keep you from stumbling over
Things blocking your path to an open door.
If I light your path, life is easier,
Even strong winds, my light will not deter.
No matter what, I'm here for you
To cheer you up when you are blue.
Do not fret when times get tough,
If things look down or kind of rough.
Just remember, I'm always here,
In your heart, close and near.
I will help you out in every way,
Happiness and love in your heart will stay.
Don't blow me out, that's one request
Unless it's me you do detest.
I do not try to hurt anyone
That isn't good or any fun.
But one day you may leave me behind
You may no longer need my light to shine.
If that day comes, go on your way
And I will hope to see you again one day.
If one day, I don't appear,
Do not worry, do not fear
I may be gone, but in your heart
The light I gave you did not depart.
It will be there forever and a day
To always bring happiness and light your way.
Farewell for now, I'm needed elsewhere
If your path grows dark, in your heart, I'm there.
So I'm really not gone, just not seen,
I would not leave, I'm not that mean.
Only one simple request that I must say,
Please, never forget those who lit your way.
White Rose
In the storm
Stands the white rose
tumultuous waves
of destruction abound her
Yet tall is the white rose
strong in the face
Of the sensed doom around her
And she does not bow down
Pure is the white rose
In the compost earth
growing eternal strength
in the nights that so hurt
I see not the white rose
She is so far away
But I long to protect her
But only the words can I say
So I send her my words
And my poets heart
To help her when
there is hope to see her through
Be Strong little flower
Your heart will guide true
And as long as you want
I will always talk to you
Always
When you need a shoulder to cry on,
Remember that I have a warm embrace,
Ready to offer comfort.
When you think I'm being too tough,
Remember that which does not kill you
Makes you stronger.
When you need a friend to listen,
Remember that I am here for you,
Always.
When you doubt me,
Remember that I once knelt at your feet,
Washing them in service to you.
When you lose faith in yourself,
Remember that I never did,
Nor ever will.
A Simple Thank-You, My Friend
Into the dim lit, bare walls of my world,
You entered, bringing light and life to me,
The vivid colors, painted with a swirl
Of wit and charm, of personality,
With tender care, you added comfort, warmth,
And images that line the now bright walls.
I look upon them fondly, bringing forth
A thankfulness that you walk in these halls
With me; our friendship has become a part
Of my world now; it has its special place,
Within my being, life, and in my heart,
Your name hangs right beside your smiling face.
Rememb'ring just how drab these walls had been,
I have to thank you for the light, my friend.
The Gift Of Friends
There are days when
bubbling from us comes
the innocent child within,
who giggles at the little things
and wears a silly grin.
There are days when
melancholy comes to
visit for a while;
the mind feels tired, the body weak;
we have no strength to smile.
There are days when
joy abundant
grabs a hold of you and me;
wraps us up in all it's splendor,
lifts us up and sets us free.
There are days when
sorrow wraps us
in its cloak of grief and fear,
'till our hearts ache to the breaking,
'till our eyes can't shed a tear.
There are days when
love bestows us
with its wonderment and light;
with its beauty and its mystery,
its power and its might.
And there are days when
life rewards us
and seems to make amends
by granting us a marvelous gift,
the precious gift of Friends
For All The Times
For all the times you made me smile, thank you.
For all the times you held my hand, thank you.
For all the times you smiled at me, thank you.
For all the times you listened to me when no one else would, thank you.
For all the times you encouraged me, thank you.
For all the times you hugged me, thank you.
For all the times you shared a part of yourself with me, thank you.
For all the times you kissed me on the cheek, thank you.
For all the times you gave me a ride somewhere, thank you.
For all the times you asked to spend time with me, thank you.
For all the times you trusted me, thank you.
For all the times you complimented me, thank you.
For all the times you cared about my well being, thank you.
For all the times you said "I love you", thank you.
For all the times you thought of me, thank you.
For all the times you brought me joy, thank you.
For all the times you were there when I needed you, thank you.
For all the times you missed me, thank you.
For all the times you gave me comfort, thank you.
For all the times you looked in my eyes and filled my heart with a song, thank you.
For all of this:
Never forget that when I smile at you, I'm saying "I love you. "
Never forget that my hand is always outstretched toward you.
Never forget that I am always here to listen to you.
Never forget that I will always stand behind you.
Never forget that I plan to hug you at least twice everyday.
Never forget that I am an open book to you.
Never forget that I wish I was the roof of your car ( inside joke. ; ) )
Never forget that you need only ask me for anything, and it's yours.
Never forget that I want to spend time with you.
Never forget that I completely trust you.
Never forget that I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world.
Never forget that I care about you more than anything else in the world.
Never forget that I do love you, weather I say it or not.
Never forget that I'm thinking of you right now.
Never forget that you bring me joy, especially when you smile.
Never forget that I am always here for you.
Never forget that I missed you to.
Never forget that I am here anytime you need comforting.
FRIEND
I know you're still out there
Living life with your kind of flair
Standing with your face to the sun
Picturing your time to come
Many clouds have passed by
Since we stood under the same sky
Taking in the summer sights
Howling at the city lights
I still remember when we were young
Pulling pranks just for fun
Summer vacations were such a blast
Thank You
You took me in under your wings
When I was too scared to fly
You told me that I had to live
When all I wanted was to die
You saw the fear and sadness I had
By only the sound of my voice
You said I didn't have to talk-
You were the first to give me that choice
You told me just to take my time
We'll always have next week
There were many, many times
When you'd just let me weep
You somehow made me smile, though
Through my pain and all the tears
You told me all about my life
And what happened in those years
To my surprise you were right
You already knew me so well
So I decided to stick with you
"I like her already, I can tell. "
You opened my heart very slow
And took a look inside
Then you found the part of me
That I wanted so badly to hide
But you didn't laugh, nor did you leave
You didn't say I was wrong
You told me that I'd be fine -
Something I'd needed so long
Then I realized something was wrong
When I sat there all those days
Then I finally figured it out
It was something I didn't say
Thank you was all that I could get out
Though I wanted to say much more
You have taught me of life and love
And that I have something to live for.
The Stronger Side
I walked along the ocean,
my head bowed low in sorrow,
I hardly handled today,
how do I cope with tomorrow?
The day was like every other,
the pain the grief inside,
my strength was running out,
I could no longer hide.
The pain was immense that day,
it had never been that bad,
and all of a sudden, out of the blue,
I didn't feel as sad.
Something happened that day,
the weight became like a feather,
it'll never be entirely gone though,
the memories are there forever.
Although I still look back and cry,
I had a friend to confide,
She means the whole world to me,
She helped me reach the stronger side.
Dear Friend
As a friend I do wish you the best of life's blessings
And freedom from sickness and pain.
May your prayers and oblations, as blooms of carnations,
Flourish in sunshine and rain.
May the blessings of heaven be showered upon you
With favor from God and from man.
May you harvest with pleasure the fruits of your labor
To share with whoever you can.
May the dew in the morning refresh and delight you,
And your days be filled with great peace.
May your nights without number be filled with sweet slumber;
Your dreams filled with hope ne'er cease.
May your mate and your children bequeathed and beloved
Be cherished as jewels set in gold.
May your joy blend with laughter, both now and hereafter,
As the days of your life unfold.
A friend is like a flower,
a rose to be exact,
Or maybe like a brand new gate
that never comes unlatched.
A friend is like an owl,
both beautiful and wise.
Or perhaps a friend is like a ghost,
whose spirit never dies.
A friend is like a heart that goes
strong until the end.
Where would we be in this world
if we didn't have a friend.
