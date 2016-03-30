شكرا اصدقائي

Friendship

Friendship is love,

Without friendship love means nothing!

Without friendship love is empty…

Without friendship love is boring...!

Friendship means sharing…

People learn to share from friendship,

Share everything they have in life,

Friendship is like stars,

Even though we always

see them together

Always mean to each other…

But,

Sometimes they argue!

Friendship is like flower,

Soft but strong!

Friendship is like sun,

Lighting Your Way

If I was one thing, I'd be a candle

Lighting the way so you can handle

Your life easier without woes

Not having to fight with your foes.

I'd help keep you from stumbling over

Things blocking your path to an open door.

If I light your path, life is easier,

Even strong winds, my light will not deter.

No matter what, I'm here for you

To cheer you up when you are blue.

Do not fret when times get tough,

If things look down or kind of rough.

Just remember, I'm always here,

In your heart, close and near.

I will help you out in every way,

Happiness and love in your heart will stay.

Don't blow me out, that's one request

Unless it's me you do detest.

I do not try to hurt anyone

That isn't good or any fun.

But one day you may leave me behind

You may no longer need my light to shine.

If that day comes, go on your way

And I will hope to see you again one day.

If one day, I don't appear,

Do not worry, do not fear

I may be gone, but in your heart

The light I gave you did not depart.

It will be there forever and a day

To always bring happiness and light your way.

Farewell for now, I'm needed elsewhere

If your path grows dark, in your heart, I'm there.

So I'm really not gone, just not seen,

I would not leave, I'm not that mean.

Only one simple request that I must say,

Please, never forget those who lit your way.





White Rose

In the storm

Stands the white rose

tumultuous waves

of destruction abound her

Yet tall is the white rose

strong in the face

Of the sensed doom around her

And she does not bow down

Pure is the white rose

In the compost earth

growing eternal strength

in the nights that so hurt

I see not the white rose

She is so far away

But I long to protect her

But only the words can I say

So I send her my words

And my poets heart

To help her when

there is hope to see her through

Be Strong little flower

Your heart will guide true

And as long as you want

I will always talk to you

Always

When you need a shoulder to cry on,

Remember that I have a warm embrace,

Ready to offer comfort.

When you think I'm being too tough,

Remember that which does not kill you

Makes you stronger.

When you need a friend to listen,

Remember that I am here for you,

Always.

When you doubt me,

Remember that I once knelt at your feet,

Washing them in service to you.

When you lose faith in yourself,

Remember that I never did,

Nor ever will.





A Simple Thank-You, My Friend



Into the dim lit, bare walls of my world,

You entered, bringing light and life to me,

The vivid colors, painted with a swirl

Of wit and charm, of personality,

With tender care, you added comfort, warmth,

And images that line the now bright walls.

I look upon them fondly, bringing forth

A thankfulness that you walk in these halls

With me; our friendship has become a part

Of my world now; it has its special place,

Within my being, life, and in my heart,

Your name hangs right beside your smiling face.

Rememb'ring just how drab these walls had been,

I have to thank you for the light, my friend.

The Gift Of Friends

There are days when

bubbling from us comes

the innocent child within,

who giggles at the little things

and wears a silly grin.

There are days when

melancholy comes to

visit for a while;

the mind feels tired, the body weak;

we have no strength to smile.

There are days when

joy abundant

grabs a hold of you and me;

wraps us up in all it's splendor,

lifts us up and sets us free.

There are days when

sorrow wraps us

in its cloak of grief and fear,

'till our hearts ache to the breaking,

'till our eyes can't shed a tear.

There are days when

love bestows us

with its wonderment and light;

with its beauty and its mystery,

its power and its might.

And there are days when

life rewards us

and seems to make amends

by granting us a marvelous gift,

the precious gift of Friends





For All The Times

For all the times you made me smile, thank you.

For all the times you held my hand, thank you.

For all the times you smiled at me, thank you.

For all the times you listened to me when no one else would, thank you.

For all the times you encouraged me, thank you.

For all the times you hugged me, thank you.

For all the times you shared a part of yourself with me, thank you.

For all the times you kissed me on the cheek, thank you.

For all the times you gave me a ride somewhere, thank you.

For all the times you asked to spend time with me, thank you.

For all the times you trusted me, thank you.

For all the times you complimented me, thank you.

For all the times you cared about my well being, thank you.

For all the times you said "I love you", thank you.

For all the times you thought of me, thank you.

For all the times you brought me joy, thank you.

For all the times you were there when I needed you, thank you.

For all the times you missed me, thank you.

For all the times you gave me comfort, thank you.

For all the times you looked in my eyes and filled my heart with a song, thank you.

For all of this:

Never forget that when I smile at you, I'm saying "I love you. "

Never forget that my hand is always outstretched toward you.

Never forget that I am always here to listen to you.

Never forget that I will always stand behind you.

Never forget that I plan to hug you at least twice everyday.

Never forget that I am an open book to you.

Never forget that I wish I was the roof of your car ( inside joke. ; ) )

Never forget that you need only ask me for anything, and it's yours.

Never forget that I want to spend time with you.

Never forget that I completely trust you.

Never forget that I think you are the most beautiful girl in the world.

Never forget that I care about you more than anything else in the world.

Never forget that I do love you, weather I say it or not.

Never forget that I'm thinking of you right now.

Never forget that you bring me joy, especially when you smile.

Never forget that I am always here for you.

Never forget that I missed you to.

Never forget that I am here anytime you need comforting

FRIEND

I know you're still out there

Living life with your kind of flair

Standing with your face to the sun

Picturing your time to come

Many clouds have passed by

Since we stood under the same sky

Taking in the summer sights

Howling at the city lights

I still remember when we were young

Pulling pranks just for fun

Summer vacations were such a blast

Thank You

You took me in under your wings

When I was too scared to fly

You told me that I had to live

When all I wanted was to die

You saw the fear and sadness I had

By only the sound of my voice

You said I didn't have to talk-

You were the first to give me that choice

You told me just to take my time

We'll always have next week

There were many, many times

When you'd just let me weep

You somehow made me smile, though

Through my pain and all the tears

You told me all about my life

And what happened in those years

To my surprise you were right

You already knew me so well

So I decided to stick with you

"I like her already, I can tell. "

You opened my heart very slow

And took a look inside

Then you found the part of me

That I wanted so badly to hide

But you didn't laugh, nor did you leave

You didn't say I was wrong

You told me that I'd be fine -

Something I'd needed so long

Then I realized something was wrong

When I sat there all those days

Then I finally figured it out

It was something I didn't say

Thank you was all that I could get out

Though I wanted to say much more

You have taught me of life and love

And that I have something to live for





The Stronger Side

I walked along the ocean,

my head bowed low in sorrow,

I hardly handled today,

how do I cope with tomorrow?

The day was like every other,

the pain the grief inside,

my strength was running out,

I could no longer hide.

The pain was immense that day,

it had never been that bad,

and all of a sudden, out of the blue,

I didn't feel as sad.

Something happened that day,

the weight became like a feather,

it'll never be entirely gone though,

the memories are there forever.

Although I still look back and cry,

I had a friend to confide,

She means the whole world to me,

She helped me reach the stronger side.

Dear Friend

As a friend I do wish you the best of life's blessings

And freedom from sickness and pain.

May your prayers and oblations, as blooms of carnations,

Flourish in sunshine and rain.

May the blessings of heaven be showered upon you

With favor from God and from man.

May you harvest with pleasure the fruits of your labor

To share with whoever you can.

May the dew in the morning refresh and delight you,

And your days be filled with great peace.

May your nights without number be filled with sweet slumber;

Your dreams filled with hope ne'er cease.

May your mate and your children bequeathed and beloved

Be cherished as jewels set in gold.

May your joy blend with laughter, both now and hereafter,

As the days of your life unfold.



