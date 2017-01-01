حملة بعنوان (الاسلام دين رحمة لا دين ارهاب)....تفضلو جميعا وشاكرو...

الموضوع في 'منتدى الشريعة الإسلامية العام' نشر بواسطة المجد والخلود, ‏13 جانفي 2017.

?

الاسلام دين السلام والرحمة لادين الارهاب والعنف

  1. نعم

    6 صوت
    100.0%

  2. لا

    0 صوت
    0.0%
  1. المجد والخلود

    المجد والخلود :: عضو مُتميز ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏21 ديسمبر 2015
    المشاركات:
    1,048
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    1,339
    نقاط الجوائز:
    71
    الجنس:
    أنثى
    [​IMG]
    In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful
    Peace, mercy and blessings of God

    اخواني المسلمين اخواتي المسلمات
    My Muslim brothers and sisters of Muslim

    لقد توالت الهجمات الغربية المسيئة للاسلام .والمسلمين
    بدءا بالرسوم المسيئة للرسول الكريم في احدى الصحف الدنماركية وصحيفة شارلي ايبدو وغيرها
    وانتهاء بفيلم (فتنة) الذي اخرجه رئيس حزب الحرية اليمني (غيرت فيلدرز ) في هولندا...

    Starting with cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a Danish newspaper and the newspaper Charlie Hebdo and other

    And the end of the film (Fitna), directed by Head of the Yemeni Freedom Party (Geert Wilders) in the Netherlands ...





    الاساءة الى الاسلام تجاوزت اراء من يقوم بهذه الاساءة الى رؤية اليمينيين المتشددين في اوروبا وهو الامر
    الذي يقلق كثيرين حاولوا التنبيه الى عدم المساس بالمقدسات الدينية

    Insulting Islam exceeded the opinions of doing the hurting to see right-wing extremists in Europe, something

    That worries many people have tried to alert the inviolability
    of religious sanctities



    رد المسلمين على هذه الإساءات اتخذ أشكالا عدة تنوعت بين المقاطعةالاقتصادية والمظاهرات والاعتصامات الاحتجاجية، وتنظيم المؤتمرات في أوروبا للتعريف بمفاهيم الإسلام وسماحته. مناصرو نظرية اتخاذ موقف يقولون إن المقاطعة وضغط الشارع ألحقا خسائر اقتصادية بالشركات الدانماركية. غير أن رأيا آخر يطرحه بعض مثقفي العالم الإسلامي يرى أن سياسة الفعل ورد الفعل لن تنجح في الرد على هذه الإساءات، لأن هذه السياسة من وجهة نظرهم تعمل على مزيد من الدعاية الإعلامية لأشخاص هذه الإساءات.
    Muslims responded to these abuses took many forms ranging from Almqatahalaguetsadah, demonstrations and sit-ins, protests, and the organization of conferences in Europe to introduce the concepts of Islam and His Eminence. Advocates of the theory of taking a stand, said the boycott and subsequent pressure street companies Danish economic losses. However, another view raised by some intellectuals of the Islamic world believes that policy action and reaction will not succeed in responding to these abuses, because of this policy from the point of view works more media publicity to people these abuses.
    .
    .
    .

    في رايكم ماالرد الانسب الى هذه الاساءات والادعاءات المتتالية ضد
    الاسلام والمسلمين ....??

    In your opinion Maalrd best suited to these abuses and allegations against successive

    Islam and Muslims .... ???

    [​IMG]

    انا مسلم (ة) لست ارهابي (ة)


    تحت شعار
    الاسلام دين رحمة لادين ارهاب
    ارجو المشاركة في هذه الحملة
    التي من خلالها نقدم مواضيع حول الاسلام والمسلمين
    وادلة في القران والاحاديث النبوية
    لنوضح للغرب معالم الدين الاسلام دين التسامح والرحمة
    ونوضح لهم اخلاق المسلمين وحياتهم
    Under the slogan
    Islam is the religion of mercy for convicted terrorism
    I hope to participate in this campaign
    Through which we offer topics about Islam and Muslims
    The evidence in the Qur'an and the hadith
    To make it clear to the West Islam is a religion of tolerance and compassion religion landmarks
    And explain to them the attitude of the Muslims and their
    lives
    .
    [​IMG]










     
    التعديل الأخير: ‏13 جانفي 2017
    habchisalaheddin, الصارم المسلول, حمزةusma و 1 آخرون معجبون بهذا.
    المجد والخلود, ‏13 جانفي 2017
    #1
  2. سوسن كارمن

    سوسن كارمن :: عضو منتسِب ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏29 جويلية 2016
    المشاركات:
    76
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    146
    نقاط الجوائز:
    5
    الجنس:
    أنثى
    يارب تتحرر فلصطين وكل البلدان المسلمين من هذه الحرب و يارب تزلزل الارض تحت الكفار و إرهابيين:confused: أمين. بارك الله فيك(y)
     
    سوسن كارمن, ‏14 جانفي 2017
    #2
  3. سوسن كارمن

    سوسن كارمن :: عضو منتسِب ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏29 جويلية 2016
    المشاركات:
    76
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    146
    نقاط الجوائز:
    5
    الجنس:
    أنثى
     
    سوسن كارمن, ‏14 جانفي 2017
    #3
  4. سوسن كارمن

    سوسن كارمن :: عضو منتسِب ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏29 جويلية 2016
    المشاركات:
    76
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    146
    نقاط الجوائز:
    5
    الجنس:
    أنثى
     
    سوسن كارمن, ‏14 جانفي 2017
    #4
  5. kays guess

    kays guess :: عضو مُتميز ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏28 أكتوبر 2008
    المشاركات:
    886
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    140
    نقاط الجوائز:
    39
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    صالح باي - سطيف
    وَلَن تَرْضَى عَنكَ الْيَهُودُ وَلاَ النَّصَارَى حَتَّى تَتَّبِعَ مِلَّتَهُمْ قُلْ إِنَّ هُدَى اللّهِ هُوَ الْهُدَى وَلَئِنِ اتَّبَعْتَ أَهْوَاءهُم بَعْدَ الَّذِي جَاءكَ مِنَ الْعِلْمِ مَا لَكَ مِنَ اللّهِ مِن وَلِيٍّ وَلاَ نَصِيرٍ(120)

    الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم وهو اكمل الخلق دينا وخلقا لم يسلم من السنتهم ... قالو ما قالو فكيف تريدون ان بنظرو لنا بعين الرضى! هذا من المحال


    لن ترضى
     
    التعديل الأخير: ‏22 جانفي 2017
    habchisalaheddin معجب بهذا.
    kays guess, ‏22 جانفي 2017
    #5
  6. الصارم المسلول

    الصارم المسلول
    :: مرشح للإشراف ::
    منتدى المرحلة المتوسطة     طاقم المرشحين للإشراف

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏27 ماي 2016
    المشاركات:
    2,254
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    4,984
    نقاط الجوائز:
    111
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    الأرض
    لو اننا نطيق الإسلام تطبيقا صحيحا في أقوالنا وأفعالنا ولانلتفت إلى مايقال لانتشر الإسلام
    لكن المشكل فينا
    فقد كان يقال في الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم أكثر من هذا وهو حي لكن كان يدعو الناس ولم يلتفت إلى مايقال عنه لأن الله برأه من كل ماقال
    شكرا لك على الموضوع القيم
     
    habchisalaheddin معجب بهذا.
    الصارم المسلول, ‏27 فيفري 2017 على 18:47
    #6
  7. habchisalaheddin

    habchisalaheddin :: عضو متألق ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏27 جانفي 2016
    المشاركات:
    3,131
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    9,172
    نقاط الجوائز:
    391
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    الجلفة
    الله يغفر لنا

    شكرا على الموضوع
     
    habchisalaheddin, ‏27 فيفري 2017 على 19:11
    #7