حملة بعنوان (الاسلام دين رحمة لا دين ارهاب)....تفضلو جميعا وشاكرو...

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful Peace, mercy and blessings of God اخواني المسلمين اخواتي المسلمات My Muslim brothers and sisters of Muslim لقد توالت الهجمات الغربية المسيئة للاسلام .والمسلمين بدءا بالرسوم المسيئة للرسول الكريم في احدى الصحف الدنماركية وصحيفة شارلي ايبدو وغيرها وانتهاء بفيلم (فتنة) الذي اخرجه رئيس حزب الحرية اليمني (غيرت فيلدرز ) في هولندا... Starting with cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a Danish newspaper and the newspaper Charlie Hebdo and other And the end of the film (Fitna), directed by Head of the Yemeni Freedom Party (Geert Wilders) in the Netherlands ... الاساءة الى الاسلام تجاوزت اراء من يقوم بهذه الاساءة الى رؤية اليمينيين المتشددين في اوروبا وهو الامر الذي يقلق كثيرين حاولوا التنبيه الى عدم المساس بالمقدسات الدينية Insulting Islam exceeded the opinions of doing the hurting to see right-wing extremists in Europe, something That worries many people have tried to alert the inviolability of religious sanctities رد المسلمين على هذه الإساءات اتخذ أشكالا عدة تنوعت بين المقاطعةالاقتصادية والمظاهرات والاعتصامات الاحتجاجية، وتنظيم المؤتمرات في أوروبا للتعريف بمفاهيم الإسلام وسماحته. مناصرو نظرية اتخاذ موقف يقولون إن المقاطعة وضغط الشارع ألحقا خسائر اقتصادية بالشركات الدانماركية. غير أن رأيا آخر يطرحه بعض مثقفي العالم الإسلامي يرى أن سياسة الفعل ورد الفعل لن تنجح في الرد على هذه الإساءات، لأن هذه السياسة من وجهة نظرهم تعمل على مزيد من الدعاية الإعلامية لأشخاص هذه الإساءات. Muslims responded to these abuses took many forms ranging from Almqatahalaguetsadah, demonstrations and sit-ins, protests, and the organization of conferences in Europe to introduce the concepts of Islam and His Eminence. Advocates of the theory of taking a stand, said the boycott and subsequent pressure street companies Danish economic losses. However, another view raised by some intellectuals of the Islamic world believes that policy action and reaction will not succeed in responding to these abuses, because of this policy from the point of view works more media publicity to people these abuses. . . . في رايكم ماالرد الانسب الى هذه الاساءات والادعاءات المتتالية ضد الاسلام والمسلمين ....?? In your opinion Maalrd best suited to these abuses and allegations against successive Islam and Muslims .... ??? انا مسلم (ة) لست ارهابي (ة) تحت شعار الاسلام دين رحمة لادين ارهاب ارجو المشاركة في هذه الحملة التي من خلالها نقدم مواضيع حول الاسلام والمسلمين وادلة في القران والاحاديث النبوية لنوضح للغرب معالم الدين الاسلام دين التسامح والرحمة ونوضح لهم اخلاق المسلمين وحياتهم Under the slogan Islam is the religion of mercy for convicted terrorism I hope to participate in this campaign Through which we offer topics about Islam and Muslims The evidence in the Qur'an and the hadith To make it clear to the West Islam is a religion of tolerance and compassion religion landmarks And explain to them the attitude of the Muslims and their lives .