حملة بعنوان (الاسلام دين رحمة لا دين ارهاب)....تفضلو جميعا وشاكرو...

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

Peace, mercy and blessings of God



اخواني المسلمين اخواتي المسلمات

My Muslim brothers and sisters of Muslim



لقد توالت الهجمات الغربية المسيئة للاسلام .والمسلمين

بدءا بالرسوم المسيئة للرسول الكريم في احدى الصحف الدنماركية وصحيفة شارلي ايبدو وغيرها

وانتهاء بفيلم (فتنة) الذي اخرجه رئيس حزب الحرية اليمني (غيرت فيلدرز ) في هولندا ...



Starting with cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a Danish newspaper and the newspaper Charlie Hebdo and other



And the end of the film (Fitna), directed by Head of the Yemeni Freedom Party (Geert Wilders) in the Netherlands ...











الاساءة الى الاسلام تجاوزت اراء من يقوم بهذه الاساءة الى رؤية اليمينيين المتشددين في اوروبا وهو الامر

الذي يقلق كثيرين حاولوا التنبيه الى عدم المساس بالمقدسات الدينية



Insulting Islam exceeded the opinions of doing the hurting to see right-wing extremists in Europe, something



That worries many people have tried to alert the inviolability

of religious sanctities







رد المسلمين على هذه الإساءات اتخذ أشكالا عدة تنوعت بين المقاطعة الاقتصادية والمظاهرات والاعتصامات الاحتجاجية، وتنظيم المؤتمرات في أوروبا للتعريف بمفاهيم الإسلام وسماحته . مناصرو نظرية اتخاذ موقف يقولون إن المقاطعة وضغط الشارع ألحقا خسائر اقتصادية بالشركات الدانماركية. غير أن رأيا آخر يطرحه بعض مثقفي العالم الإسلامي يرى أن سياسة الفعل ورد الفعل لن تنجح في الرد على هذه الإساءات، لأن هذه السياسة من وجهة نظرهم تعمل على مزيد من الدعاية الإعلامية لأشخاص هذه الإساءات.

Muslims responded to these abuses took many forms ranging from Almqatahalaguetsadah, demonstrations and sit-ins, protests, and the organization of conferences in Europe to introduce the concepts of Islam and His Eminence. Advocates of the theory of taking a stand, said the boycott and subsequent pressure street companies Danish economic losses. However, another view raised by some intellectuals of the Islamic world believes that policy action and reaction will not succeed in responding to these abuses, because of this policy from the point of view works more media publicity to people these abuses.

