شرح حذاري التعامل ببيطاقة spectrocoin

الموضوع في 'منتدى البنوك الإلكترونية والبطاقات الإئتمانية' نشر بواسطة theking, ‏14 سبتمبر 2017.

  1. theking

    theking :: عضو مُشارك ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏24 أوت 2016
    المشاركات:
    203
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    243
    نقاط الجوائز:
    13
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    جيجـــــــل
    السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته
    بعد 15 أكتوبر لا يمكن غستعمال بطاقة spectrocoin
    والتوضيح في نص الرسالة التالية التي تقول أنه بعد 15 أكتوبر لا يمكن إستعمال البطاقة مجددا
    ماعدا دول الإتحاد الأوروبي
    ويمكن سحب أموالك حتى التاريخ المذكور
    و الحظر جاء من الشركة الأم
    Wave Crest Holdings Limited
    والبنوك التابعة لها هي
    uquid.com coinizy.com xapo card wirex cryptopay

    وهذا نص الرسالة ولمن لم يفهم نحن هنا للتوضيح بإذن الله
    Dear Cardholder,


    Our prepaid card program issuer, Wave Crest Holdings Limited, will no longer maintain or issue Visa® Prepaid Cards to cardholders outside of the European territory. For a list of countries in the European territory, click here.


    Your Visa Prepaid Card, which is registered to an address outside of the European territory, will remain open for use until 15 October, 2017 11:59 PM GMT. After this time, your card will be closed and you will no longer be able to use it.


    You should, therefore, use up or remove any balance on your card before that date. You may also transfer the funds on your card to SpectroCoin. We also recommend you stop loading further funds onto your card, especially as you approach 15 October 2017 to avoid any balance remaining on your card.


    You will be able to request that any remaining balances on your card on or after 15 October, 2017 be refunded to you in line with the Cardholder Agreement.


    If you are a resident or citizen of a country in the European territory, you are welcome to submit a Proof of ID and Proof of Address showing this. Upon successful ID verification, the address on file for your card will be revised accordingly and your card will remain open to use. To submit these documents, please login to your card account at SpectroCoin.


    We apologize for any inconvenience caused. For any questions, please contact us at helpdesk@spectrocoin.com.
     
    bouaek2017 معجب بهذا.
    theking, ‏14 سبتمبر 2017
    #1
  2. جمال باتو

    جمال باتو :: عضو مُشارك :: بائع عملات معتمد

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏7 أفريل 2016
    المشاركات:
    478
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    70
    نقاط الجوائز:
    517
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    بسكرة الحلوة
    السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته
     
    جمال باتو, ‏23 سبتمبر 2017
    #2
  3. جمال باتو

    جمال باتو :: عضو مُشارك :: بائع عملات معتمد

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏7 أفريل 2016
    المشاركات:
    478
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    70
    نقاط الجوائز:
    517
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    بسكرة الحلوة
    السلام عليكم
     
    جمال باتو, ‏23 سبتمبر 2017
    #3
  4. جمال باتو

    جمال باتو :: عضو مُشارك :: بائع عملات معتمد

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏7 أفريل 2016
    المشاركات:
    478
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    70
    نقاط الجوائز:
    517
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    بسكرة الحلوة
    شركات نصابة
     
    جمال باتو, ‏25 سبتمبر 2017
    #4
  5. timorlank

    timorlank :: عضو منتسِب ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏27 نوفمبر 2007
    المشاركات:
    22
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    4
    نقاط الجوائز:
    3
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    البليده
    لو قرأت موضوعك سابقا لكنت سحبت اموالي

    لدي مبلغ مالي في الكرت وتم حجزه والكرت توقف

    راسلتهم واخبروني بملا استماره وارساله وسيتم تحميلهم لحسابي في spectrocoin لمدة تترواح من 45يوم وربما اقل وربما اكثر
     
    timorlank, ‏25 أكتوبر 2017
    #5
  6. shedmed99abc

    shedmed99abc :: عضو منتسِب ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏2 مارس 2008
    المشاركات:
    3
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    5
    نقاط الجوائز:
    3
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    الوادي
    ان شاء الله خير
     
    shedmed99abc, ‏27 نوفمبر 2017
    #6
  7. amer211

    amer211 :: عضو منتسِب ::

    تاريخ التسجيل:
    ‏3 نوفمبر 2017
    المشاركات:
    12
    الإعجابات المتلقاة:
    0
    نقاط الجوائز:
    502
    الجنس:
    ذكر
    الإقامة:
    SKIKDA
    شخصيا حولت رصيدي من البيتكوين الى محفضة اخرى
    موقع يتوقف عن العمل تلقائيا و لا دعم يرد
     
    amer211, ‏12 ديسمبر 2017 على 20:31
    #7

مشاركة هذه الصفحة