السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته بعد 15 أكتوبر لا يمكن غستعمال بطاقة spectrocoin والتوضيح في نص الرسالة التالية التي تقول أنه بعد 15 أكتوبر لا يمكن إستعمال البطاقة مجددا ماعدا دول الإتحاد الأوروبي ويمكن سحب أموالك حتى التاريخ المذكور و الحظر جاء من الشركة الأم Wave Crest Holdings Limited والبنوك التابعة لها هي uquid.com coinizy.com xapo card wirex cryptopay وهذا نص الرسالة ولمن لم يفهم نحن هنا للتوضيح بإذن الله Dear Cardholder, Our prepaid card program issuer, Wave Crest Holdings Limited, will no longer maintain or issue Visa® Prepaid Cards to cardholders outside of the European territory. For a list of countries in the European territory, click here. Your Visa Prepaid Card, which is registered to an address outside of the European territory, will remain open for use until 15 October, 2017 11:59 PM GMT. After this time, your card will be closed and you will no longer be able to use it. You should, therefore, use up or remove any balance on your card before that date. You may also transfer the funds on your card to SpectroCoin. We also recommend you stop loading further funds onto your card, especially as you approach 15 October 2017 to avoid any balance remaining on your card. You will be able to request that any remaining balances on your card on or after 15 October, 2017 be refunded to you in line with the Cardholder Agreement. If you are a resident or citizen of a country in the European territory, you are welcome to submit a Proof of ID and Proof of Address showing this. Upon successful ID verification, the address on file for your card will be revised accordingly and your card will remain open to use. To submit these documents, please login to your card account at SpectroCoin. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. For any questions, please contact us at helpdesk@spectrocoin.com.