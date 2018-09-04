الموسوعة الأم للعلاج بالنباتات والأعشاب الطبية كتاب قيم للغاية يجب أن يكون في كل بيت pdf

labzasalem
:: عضو منتسِب ::
- إنضم
- 4 سبتمبر 2018
- المشاركات
- 1
- الإعجابات
- 0
- النقاط
- 2
- العمر
- 23
- محل الإقامة
- sidiameur
- الجنس
- ذكر
لقد أثبتت الأعشاب الطبية فاعليتها في علاج الكثير من الأمراض القديم منها والمستحدث، ونظراً للأعراض الجانبية التي تسببها الأدوية والمستحضرات الطبية الكيميائية ، ظهرت الأن دعوات كثيرة في الدول الغربية خاصة للرجوع الي طرق التداوي القديمة باستخدام النباتات والأعشاب الطبية ، وهنا يأتي دور الخبير الكبير في هذا المجال الدكتور . عبد الباسط محمد السيد رئيس
قسم التحاليل الطبية في المعهد القومي للبحوث ، ليضع لنا موسوعة متكاملة في طرق التداوي بالأعشاب الطبيعية ، كتاب ضخم ، غني بالصور ، يرسم بالتفصيل أساليب وفوائد التداوي بالأعشاب ، والأمراض التي تداويها كل عشبة ومواطنها وطرق التداوي بها.
Translated by Google
Encyclopedia mother for treatment plants and medicinal herbs pdf
Have proven medicinal herbs effective in the treatment of many diseases old and Creator , and because of the side effects caused by drugs and pharmaceutical chemicals , appeared now many calls in Western countries, especially to return to the ways Therapeutics ancient using medicinal plants and herbs , and here comes the role of the expert big in this area Dr . Abdel Basset Mohamed El Sayed , head of medical tests at the National Institute for Research , to put us Encyclopedia integrated in ways Herbal natural , a huge book , rich with pictures , painted in detail the methods and benefits of herbal medicine , and diseases that Tdawiyeha each herb and their habitats and ways of healing them.
الكتاب : الموسوعة الأم للعلاج بالنباتات والأعشاب الطبية
المؤلف: د. عبدالباسط محمد السيد
الناشر : الفا للنشر والتوزيع - القاهرة
الحجم :130 م.ب.
عدد الصفحات : 768
تحميل الموسوعة بربط مباشر : MediaFire
المصدر
مدونة حلمنا العربي
قسم التحاليل الطبية في المعهد القومي للبحوث ، ليضع لنا موسوعة متكاملة في طرق التداوي بالأعشاب الطبيعية ، كتاب ضخم ، غني بالصور ، يرسم بالتفصيل أساليب وفوائد التداوي بالأعشاب ، والأمراض التي تداويها كل عشبة ومواطنها وطرق التداوي بها.
Translated by Google
Encyclopedia mother for treatment plants and medicinal herbs pdf
Have proven medicinal herbs effective in the treatment of many diseases old and Creator , and because of the side effects caused by drugs and pharmaceutical chemicals , appeared now many calls in Western countries, especially to return to the ways Therapeutics ancient using medicinal plants and herbs , and here comes the role of the expert big in this area Dr . Abdel Basset Mohamed El Sayed , head of medical tests at the National Institute for Research , to put us Encyclopedia integrated in ways Herbal natural , a huge book , rich with pictures , painted in detail the methods and benefits of herbal medicine , and diseases that Tdawiyeha each herb and their habitats and ways of healing them.
الكتاب : الموسوعة الأم للعلاج بالنباتات والأعشاب الطبية
المؤلف: د. عبدالباسط محمد السيد
الناشر : الفا للنشر والتوزيع - القاهرة
الحجم :130 م.ب.
عدد الصفحات : 768
تحميل الموسوعة بربط مباشر : MediaFire
المصدر
مدونة حلمنا العربي