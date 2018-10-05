Beautiful Message*

*ﺭﺳﺎﻟﺔ ﺟﻤﻴﻠﺔ ﻣﻌﺒﺮﺓ*



A rich man looked

through his window and

saw a poor man picking

something from his

dustbin ... He said, Thank

GOD I'm not poor;



*ﻧﻈﺮ ﺃﺣﺪ ﺍﻷﻏﻨﻴﺎء ﻣﻦ ﺧﻼﻝ ﻧﺎﻓﺬﺗﻪ

ﻓﺮﺃﻯ ﻓﻘﻴﺮﺍ ﻳﻠﺘﻘﻂ ﺷﻴﺌﺎ ﻣﺎ ﻣﻦ ﺳﻠﺔ

ﺍﻟﻘﻤﺎﻣﺔ ﻓﺤﻤﺪ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ ﻭﺷﻜﺮﻩ ﺃﻧﻪ ﻟﻴﺲ

ﻓﻘﻴﺮﺍ*؛



The poor man looked

around and saw a naked

man misbehaving on the

street ... He said, Thank

GOD I'm not mad;



*ﻧﻈﺮ ﺍﻟﺮﺟﻞ ﺍﻟﻤﺴﻜﻴﻦ ﺣﻮﻟﻪ ﻭﺷﺎﻫﺪ

ﺭﺟﻼ ﻋﺎﺭﻳﺎ ﻳﺴﻲء ﺍﻟﺴﻠﻮﻙ ﻓﻲ

ﺍﻟﺸﺎﺭﻉ ﻭﻗﺎﻝ ﺍﻟﺤﻤﺪ ﻟﻠﻪ ﺃﻧﻲ ﻟﺴﺖ

ﺑﻤﺠﻨﻮﻥ*؛



The mad man looked

ahead and saw an

ambulance carrying a

patient ... He said, Thank

GOD am not sick;



*ﻧﻈﺮ ﺍﻟﺮﺟﻞ ﺍﻟﻤﺠﻨﻮﻥ ﺇﻟﻰ ﺍﻷﻣﺎﻡ

ﻭﺭﺃﻯ ﺳﻴﺎﺭﺓ ﺇﺳﻌﺎﻑ ﺗﻘﻞ ﻣﺮﻳﻀﺎ

ﻭﻗﺎﻝ ﺍﻟﺤﻤﺪ ﻟﻠﻪ ﺃﻧﻲ ﻟﺴﺖ ﻣﺮﻳﻀﺎ*؛



Then a sick person in

hospital saw a trolley

taking a dead body to the

mortuary ... He said,

Thank GOD I'm not dead;



*ﻭﻣﻦ ﺛﻢ ﺭﺃﻯ ﻣﺮﻳﺾ ﻓﻲ

ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻰ ﻋﺮﺑﺔ ﺗﻨﻘﻞ ﺟﺜﺔ ﺇﻟﻰ

ﺍﻟﻤﺸﺮﺣﺔ ﻓﺤﻤﺪ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ ﻭﺷﻜﺮﻩ ﺃﻧﻪ ﻻ

ﻳﺰﺍﻝ ﺣﻲ ﻳﺮﺯﻕ*؛



Only a dead person

cannot thank God;



*ﺍﻟﻤﻮﺗﻰ ﻫﻢ ﻭﺣﺪﻫﻢ ﺍﻟﺬﻳﻦ ﻻ

ﻳﺴﺘﻄﻴﻌﻮﻥ ﺍﻟﻜﻼﻡ ﻭﺷﻜﺮ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ*؛



Why don't you thank GOD

today for all your

blessings and for the gift

of life ... for another

beautiful day;



*ﻓﺒﻤﺎ ﺃﻧﻚ ﻻﺯﻟﺖ ﺣﻴﺎ ﺗﺮﺯﻕ ﻓﻠﻤﺎﺫﺍ

ﻻ ﺗﺒﺎﺩﺭ ﺑﺸﻜﺮ ﺍﻟﻤﻮﻟﻰ ﻋﺰ ﻭﺟﻞ ﻋﻠﻰ

ﻣﻨﻪ ﻭﻛﺮﻣﻪ ﻭﻓﻀﻠﻪ ﻭﻋﻠﻰ ﻫﺒﺔ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ

ﻭﻣﻨﺤﻚ ﻳﻮﻡ ﺁﺧﺮ ﺟﻤﻴﻞ*؛



*What is LIFE*?

To understand life better,

you have to go to 3

locations:



*ﻣﺎﻫﻲ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ؟*

*ﻟﻜﻲ ﺗﻔﻬﻢ ﻣﻌﻨﻰ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ، ﺑﺼﻮﺭﺓ

ﺃﻣﺎﻛﻦ٣ﺃﻓﻀﻞ، ﻋﻠﻴﻚ ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻮﺟﻪ ﺇﻟﻰ :

*



*1. Hospital*

*2. Prison*

*3. Cemetery*



*. ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻰ١*

*. ﺍﻟﺴﺠﻦ٢*

*. ﺍﻟﺠﺒﺎﻧﺔ٣*



At the Hospital, you will

understand that nothing

is more beautiful than

HEALTH.



*ﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻰ ﺳﺘﺪﺭﻙ ﺃﻥ ﻻ

ﺷﻴﺊ ﻳﻀﺎﻫﻲ ﻧﻌﻤﺔ ﺍﻟﺼﺤﺔ

ﻭﺍﻟﻌﺎﻓﻴﺔ*



In the Prison, you'll see

that FREEDOM is the

most precious thing



*ﻭﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﺴﺠﻦ ﺳﺘﻌﻠﻢ ﺃﻥ ﺍﻟﺤﺮﻳﺔ ﻻ

ﺗﻘﺪﺭ ﺑﺜﻤﻦ*



At the Cemetery, you will

realize that life is worth

nothing. The ground that

we are walking on today will be our

roof tomorrow.



*ﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﻤﻘﺒﺮﺓ، ﺳﺘﺪﺭﻙ ﺃﻥ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ ﻻ

ﺗﺴﺎﻭﻱ ﺷﻴﺌﺎ ﻭﺃﻥ ﺍﻷﺭﺽ ﺍﻟﺘﻲ

ﻧﻤﺸﻰ ﻋﻠﻴﻬﺎ ﺍﻟﻴﻮﻡ ﻭﺳﺘﻜﻮﻥ ﺍﻟﺴﻘﻒ

ﺍﻟﺬﻱ ﻧﻠﺘﺤﻒ ﺑﻪ ﻏﺪﺍ*؛



Sad Truth* : We all come

with *Nothing* and we

will go with *Nothing* ...

Let us, therefore, remain

humble and be thankful &

grateful to God at all

times for everything.



*ﺍﻟﺤﻘﻴﻘﺔ ﺍﻟﻤﺆﻟﻤﺔ*: *ﻫﻲ ﺃﻧﻨﺎ ﻧﺄﺗﻲ

ﺇﻟﻰ ﺍﻟﺪﻧﻴﺎ ﺑﻼ ﻣﺘﺎﻉ ﻭﺳﻨﻐﺎﺩﺭﻫﺎ ﺃﻳﻀﺎ

ﺧﺎﻟﻴﻴﻦ ﺍﻟﻮﻓﺎﺽ*؛

*ﻣﻦ ﻫﺬﺍ ﺍﻟﻤﻨﻄﻠﻖ ﺩﻋﻮﻧﺎ ، ﺇﺫﻥ ،

ﻧﻈﻞ ﻣﺘﻮﺍﺿﻌﻴﻦ ﻭﻧﻜﻮﻥ ﺷﺎﻛﺮﻳﻦ

ﻭﻣﻤﺘﻨﻴﻦ ﻟﻠﻪ ﺳﺒﺤﺎﻧﻪ ﻭﺗﻌﺎﻟﻰ ﻓﻲ ﻛﻞ

ﺍﻷﻭﻗﺎﺕ ﻋﻠﻰ ﻛﻞ ﺷﻲء*؛



Could you please share

this with someone else,

and let them know that

God loves them ?



*ﻫﻞ ﻳﻤﻜﻦ ﻣﺸﺎﺭﻛﺔ ﻫﺬﺍ ﻣﻊ ﻣﻦ

ﺗﺤﺐ ، ﻭﺍﺷﻌﺮﻫﻢ ﺃﻧﻚ ﺗﺤﺒﻬﻢ ﻓﻲ

ﺍﻟﻠﻪ*؛

___________________

96% of people won't

share it, but if you are 1

of 4% share this truth to

your friends.

_________________

*% ﻣﻦ ﺍﻟﻨﺎﺱ ﻻ ﻳﺘﺒﺎﺩﻟﻮﻥ٩٦ﻏﺎﻟﺒﺎ

ﻫﺬﻩ ﺍﻟﻤﺸﺎﻋﺮ ﻭﻟﻜﻦ ﻛﻦ ﻭﺍﺣﺪﺍ ﻣﻦ



% ﺍﻟﺬﻳﻦ ﻳﻔﻌﻠﻮﻥ٤