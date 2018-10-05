abou khaled
:: عضو مُتميز ::
Beautiful Message*
*ﺭﺳﺎﻟﺔ ﺟﻤﻴﻠﺔ ﻣﻌﺒﺮﺓ*
A rich man looked
through his window and
saw a poor man picking
something from his
dustbin ... He said, Thank
GOD I'm not poor;
*ﻧﻈﺮ ﺃﺣﺪ ﺍﻷﻏﻨﻴﺎء ﻣﻦ ﺧﻼﻝ ﻧﺎﻓﺬﺗﻪ
ﻓﺮﺃﻯ ﻓﻘﻴﺮﺍ ﻳﻠﺘﻘﻂ ﺷﻴﺌﺎ ﻣﺎ ﻣﻦ ﺳﻠﺔ
ﺍﻟﻘﻤﺎﻣﺔ ﻓﺤﻤﺪ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ ﻭﺷﻜﺮﻩ ﺃﻧﻪ ﻟﻴﺲ
ﻓﻘﻴﺮﺍ*؛
The poor man looked
around and saw a naked
man misbehaving on the
street ... He said, Thank
GOD I'm not mad;
*ﻧﻈﺮ ﺍﻟﺮﺟﻞ ﺍﻟﻤﺴﻜﻴﻦ ﺣﻮﻟﻪ ﻭﺷﺎﻫﺪ
ﺭﺟﻼ ﻋﺎﺭﻳﺎ ﻳﺴﻲء ﺍﻟﺴﻠﻮﻙ ﻓﻲ
ﺍﻟﺸﺎﺭﻉ ﻭﻗﺎﻝ ﺍﻟﺤﻤﺪ ﻟﻠﻪ ﺃﻧﻲ ﻟﺴﺖ
ﺑﻤﺠﻨﻮﻥ*؛
The mad man looked
ahead and saw an
ambulance carrying a
patient ... He said, Thank
GOD am not sick;
*ﻧﻈﺮ ﺍﻟﺮﺟﻞ ﺍﻟﻤﺠﻨﻮﻥ ﺇﻟﻰ ﺍﻷﻣﺎﻡ
ﻭﺭﺃﻯ ﺳﻴﺎﺭﺓ ﺇﺳﻌﺎﻑ ﺗﻘﻞ ﻣﺮﻳﻀﺎ
ﻭﻗﺎﻝ ﺍﻟﺤﻤﺪ ﻟﻠﻪ ﺃﻧﻲ ﻟﺴﺖ ﻣﺮﻳﻀﺎ*؛
Then a sick person in
hospital saw a trolley
taking a dead body to the
mortuary ... He said,
Thank GOD I'm not dead;
*ﻭﻣﻦ ﺛﻢ ﺭﺃﻯ ﻣﺮﻳﺾ ﻓﻲ
ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻰ ﻋﺮﺑﺔ ﺗﻨﻘﻞ ﺟﺜﺔ ﺇﻟﻰ
ﺍﻟﻤﺸﺮﺣﺔ ﻓﺤﻤﺪ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ ﻭﺷﻜﺮﻩ ﺃﻧﻪ ﻻ
ﻳﺰﺍﻝ ﺣﻲ ﻳﺮﺯﻕ*؛
Only a dead person
cannot thank God;
*ﺍﻟﻤﻮﺗﻰ ﻫﻢ ﻭﺣﺪﻫﻢ ﺍﻟﺬﻳﻦ ﻻ
ﻳﺴﺘﻄﻴﻌﻮﻥ ﺍﻟﻜﻼﻡ ﻭﺷﻜﺮ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ*؛
Why don't you thank GOD
today for all your
blessings and for the gift
of life ... for another
beautiful day;
*ﻓﺒﻤﺎ ﺃﻧﻚ ﻻﺯﻟﺖ ﺣﻴﺎ ﺗﺮﺯﻕ ﻓﻠﻤﺎﺫﺍ
ﻻ ﺗﺒﺎﺩﺭ ﺑﺸﻜﺮ ﺍﻟﻤﻮﻟﻰ ﻋﺰ ﻭﺟﻞ ﻋﻠﻰ
ﻣﻨﻪ ﻭﻛﺮﻣﻪ ﻭﻓﻀﻠﻪ ﻭﻋﻠﻰ ﻫﺒﺔ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ
ﻭﻣﻨﺤﻚ ﻳﻮﻡ ﺁﺧﺮ ﺟﻤﻴﻞ*؛
*What is LIFE*?
To understand life better,
you have to go to 3
locations:
*ﻣﺎﻫﻲ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ؟*
*ﻟﻜﻲ ﺗﻔﻬﻢ ﻣﻌﻨﻰ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ، ﺑﺼﻮﺭﺓ
ﺃﻣﺎﻛﻦ٣ﺃﻓﻀﻞ، ﻋﻠﻴﻚ ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻮﺟﻪ ﺇﻟﻰ :
*
*1. Hospital*
*2. Prison*
*3. Cemetery*
*. ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻰ١*
*. ﺍﻟﺴﺠﻦ٢*
*. ﺍﻟﺠﺒﺎﻧﺔ٣*
At the Hospital, you will
understand that nothing
is more beautiful than
HEALTH.
*ﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻰ ﺳﺘﺪﺭﻙ ﺃﻥ ﻻ
ﺷﻴﺊ ﻳﻀﺎﻫﻲ ﻧﻌﻤﺔ ﺍﻟﺼﺤﺔ
ﻭﺍﻟﻌﺎﻓﻴﺔ*
In the Prison, you'll see
that FREEDOM is the
most precious thing
*ﻭﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﺴﺠﻦ ﺳﺘﻌﻠﻢ ﺃﻥ ﺍﻟﺤﺮﻳﺔ ﻻ
ﺗﻘﺪﺭ ﺑﺜﻤﻦ*
At the Cemetery, you will
realize that life is worth
nothing. The ground that
we are walking on today will be our
roof tomorrow.
*ﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﻤﻘﺒﺮﺓ، ﺳﺘﺪﺭﻙ ﺃﻥ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ ﻻ
ﺗﺴﺎﻭﻱ ﺷﻴﺌﺎ ﻭﺃﻥ ﺍﻷﺭﺽ ﺍﻟﺘﻲ
ﻧﻤﺸﻰ ﻋﻠﻴﻬﺎ ﺍﻟﻴﻮﻡ ﻭﺳﺘﻜﻮﻥ ﺍﻟﺴﻘﻒ
ﺍﻟﺬﻱ ﻧﻠﺘﺤﻒ ﺑﻪ ﻏﺪﺍ*؛
Sad Truth* : We all come
with *Nothing* and we
will go with *Nothing* ...
Let us, therefore, remain
humble and be thankful &
grateful to God at all
times for everything.
*ﺍﻟﺤﻘﻴﻘﺔ ﺍﻟﻤﺆﻟﻤﺔ*: *ﻫﻲ ﺃﻧﻨﺎ ﻧﺄﺗﻲ
ﺇﻟﻰ ﺍﻟﺪﻧﻴﺎ ﺑﻼ ﻣﺘﺎﻉ ﻭﺳﻨﻐﺎﺩﺭﻫﺎ ﺃﻳﻀﺎ
ﺧﺎﻟﻴﻴﻦ ﺍﻟﻮﻓﺎﺽ*؛
*ﻣﻦ ﻫﺬﺍ ﺍﻟﻤﻨﻄﻠﻖ ﺩﻋﻮﻧﺎ ، ﺇﺫﻥ ،
ﻧﻈﻞ ﻣﺘﻮﺍﺿﻌﻴﻦ ﻭﻧﻜﻮﻥ ﺷﺎﻛﺮﻳﻦ
ﻭﻣﻤﺘﻨﻴﻦ ﻟﻠﻪ ﺳﺒﺤﺎﻧﻪ ﻭﺗﻌﺎﻟﻰ ﻓﻲ ﻛﻞ
ﺍﻷﻭﻗﺎﺕ ﻋﻠﻰ ﻛﻞ ﺷﻲء*؛
Could you please share
this with someone else,
and let them know that
God loves them ?
*ﻫﻞ ﻳﻤﻜﻦ ﻣﺸﺎﺭﻛﺔ ﻫﺬﺍ ﻣﻊ ﻣﻦ
ﺗﺤﺐ ، ﻭﺍﺷﻌﺮﻫﻢ ﺃﻧﻚ ﺗﺤﺒﻬﻢ ﻓﻲ
ﺍﻟﻠﻪ*؛
___________________
96% of people won't
share it, but if you are 1
of 4% share this truth to
your friends.
_________________
*% ﻣﻦ ﺍﻟﻨﺎﺱ ﻻ ﻳﺘﺒﺎﺩﻟﻮﻥ٩٦ﻏﺎﻟﺒﺎ
ﻫﺬﻩ ﺍﻟﻤﺸﺎﻋﺮ ﻭﻟﻜﻦ ﻛﻦ ﻭﺍﺣﺪﺍ ﻣﻦ
% ﺍﻟﺬﻳﻦ ﻳﻔﻌﻠﻮﻥ٤
*ﺭﺳﺎﻟﺔ ﺟﻤﻴﻠﺔ ﻣﻌﺒﺮﺓ*
A rich man looked
through his window and
saw a poor man picking
something from his
dustbin ... He said, Thank
GOD I'm not poor;
*ﻧﻈﺮ ﺃﺣﺪ ﺍﻷﻏﻨﻴﺎء ﻣﻦ ﺧﻼﻝ ﻧﺎﻓﺬﺗﻪ
ﻓﺮﺃﻯ ﻓﻘﻴﺮﺍ ﻳﻠﺘﻘﻂ ﺷﻴﺌﺎ ﻣﺎ ﻣﻦ ﺳﻠﺔ
ﺍﻟﻘﻤﺎﻣﺔ ﻓﺤﻤﺪ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ ﻭﺷﻜﺮﻩ ﺃﻧﻪ ﻟﻴﺲ
ﻓﻘﻴﺮﺍ*؛
The poor man looked
around and saw a naked
man misbehaving on the
street ... He said, Thank
GOD I'm not mad;
*ﻧﻈﺮ ﺍﻟﺮﺟﻞ ﺍﻟﻤﺴﻜﻴﻦ ﺣﻮﻟﻪ ﻭﺷﺎﻫﺪ
ﺭﺟﻼ ﻋﺎﺭﻳﺎ ﻳﺴﻲء ﺍﻟﺴﻠﻮﻙ ﻓﻲ
ﺍﻟﺸﺎﺭﻉ ﻭﻗﺎﻝ ﺍﻟﺤﻤﺪ ﻟﻠﻪ ﺃﻧﻲ ﻟﺴﺖ
ﺑﻤﺠﻨﻮﻥ*؛
The mad man looked
ahead and saw an
ambulance carrying a
patient ... He said, Thank
GOD am not sick;
*ﻧﻈﺮ ﺍﻟﺮﺟﻞ ﺍﻟﻤﺠﻨﻮﻥ ﺇﻟﻰ ﺍﻷﻣﺎﻡ
ﻭﺭﺃﻯ ﺳﻴﺎﺭﺓ ﺇﺳﻌﺎﻑ ﺗﻘﻞ ﻣﺮﻳﻀﺎ
ﻭﻗﺎﻝ ﺍﻟﺤﻤﺪ ﻟﻠﻪ ﺃﻧﻲ ﻟﺴﺖ ﻣﺮﻳﻀﺎ*؛
Then a sick person in
hospital saw a trolley
taking a dead body to the
mortuary ... He said,
Thank GOD I'm not dead;
*ﻭﻣﻦ ﺛﻢ ﺭﺃﻯ ﻣﺮﻳﺾ ﻓﻲ
ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻰ ﻋﺮﺑﺔ ﺗﻨﻘﻞ ﺟﺜﺔ ﺇﻟﻰ
ﺍﻟﻤﺸﺮﺣﺔ ﻓﺤﻤﺪ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ ﻭﺷﻜﺮﻩ ﺃﻧﻪ ﻻ
ﻳﺰﺍﻝ ﺣﻲ ﻳﺮﺯﻕ*؛
Only a dead person
cannot thank God;
*ﺍﻟﻤﻮﺗﻰ ﻫﻢ ﻭﺣﺪﻫﻢ ﺍﻟﺬﻳﻦ ﻻ
ﻳﺴﺘﻄﻴﻌﻮﻥ ﺍﻟﻜﻼﻡ ﻭﺷﻜﺮ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ*؛
Why don't you thank GOD
today for all your
blessings and for the gift
of life ... for another
beautiful day;
*ﻓﺒﻤﺎ ﺃﻧﻚ ﻻﺯﻟﺖ ﺣﻴﺎ ﺗﺮﺯﻕ ﻓﻠﻤﺎﺫﺍ
ﻻ ﺗﺒﺎﺩﺭ ﺑﺸﻜﺮ ﺍﻟﻤﻮﻟﻰ ﻋﺰ ﻭﺟﻞ ﻋﻠﻰ
ﻣﻨﻪ ﻭﻛﺮﻣﻪ ﻭﻓﻀﻠﻪ ﻭﻋﻠﻰ ﻫﺒﺔ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ
ﻭﻣﻨﺤﻚ ﻳﻮﻡ ﺁﺧﺮ ﺟﻤﻴﻞ*؛
*What is LIFE*?
To understand life better,
you have to go to 3
locations:
*ﻣﺎﻫﻲ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ؟*
*ﻟﻜﻲ ﺗﻔﻬﻢ ﻣﻌﻨﻰ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ، ﺑﺼﻮﺭﺓ
ﺃﻣﺎﻛﻦ٣ﺃﻓﻀﻞ، ﻋﻠﻴﻚ ﺑﺎﻟﺘﻮﺟﻪ ﺇﻟﻰ :
*
*1. Hospital*
*2. Prison*
*3. Cemetery*
*. ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻰ١*
*. ﺍﻟﺴﺠﻦ٢*
*. ﺍﻟﺠﺒﺎﻧﺔ٣*
At the Hospital, you will
understand that nothing
is more beautiful than
HEALTH.
*ﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﻤﺴﺘﺸﻔﻰ ﺳﺘﺪﺭﻙ ﺃﻥ ﻻ
ﺷﻴﺊ ﻳﻀﺎﻫﻲ ﻧﻌﻤﺔ ﺍﻟﺼﺤﺔ
ﻭﺍﻟﻌﺎﻓﻴﺔ*
In the Prison, you'll see
that FREEDOM is the
most precious thing
*ﻭﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﺴﺠﻦ ﺳﺘﻌﻠﻢ ﺃﻥ ﺍﻟﺤﺮﻳﺔ ﻻ
ﺗﻘﺪﺭ ﺑﺜﻤﻦ*
At the Cemetery, you will
realize that life is worth
nothing. The ground that
we are walking on today will be our
roof tomorrow.
*ﻓﻲ ﺍﻟﻤﻘﺒﺮﺓ، ﺳﺘﺪﺭﻙ ﺃﻥ ﺍﻟﺤﻴﺎﺓ ﻻ
ﺗﺴﺎﻭﻱ ﺷﻴﺌﺎ ﻭﺃﻥ ﺍﻷﺭﺽ ﺍﻟﺘﻲ
ﻧﻤﺸﻰ ﻋﻠﻴﻬﺎ ﺍﻟﻴﻮﻡ ﻭﺳﺘﻜﻮﻥ ﺍﻟﺴﻘﻒ
ﺍﻟﺬﻱ ﻧﻠﺘﺤﻒ ﺑﻪ ﻏﺪﺍ*؛
Sad Truth* : We all come
with *Nothing* and we
will go with *Nothing* ...
Let us, therefore, remain
humble and be thankful &
grateful to God at all
times for everything.
*ﺍﻟﺤﻘﻴﻘﺔ ﺍﻟﻤﺆﻟﻤﺔ*: *ﻫﻲ ﺃﻧﻨﺎ ﻧﺄﺗﻲ
ﺇﻟﻰ ﺍﻟﺪﻧﻴﺎ ﺑﻼ ﻣﺘﺎﻉ ﻭﺳﻨﻐﺎﺩﺭﻫﺎ ﺃﻳﻀﺎ
ﺧﺎﻟﻴﻴﻦ ﺍﻟﻮﻓﺎﺽ*؛
*ﻣﻦ ﻫﺬﺍ ﺍﻟﻤﻨﻄﻠﻖ ﺩﻋﻮﻧﺎ ، ﺇﺫﻥ ،
ﻧﻈﻞ ﻣﺘﻮﺍﺿﻌﻴﻦ ﻭﻧﻜﻮﻥ ﺷﺎﻛﺮﻳﻦ
ﻭﻣﻤﺘﻨﻴﻦ ﻟﻠﻪ ﺳﺒﺤﺎﻧﻪ ﻭﺗﻌﺎﻟﻰ ﻓﻲ ﻛﻞ
ﺍﻷﻭﻗﺎﺕ ﻋﻠﻰ ﻛﻞ ﺷﻲء*؛
Could you please share
this with someone else,
and let them know that
God loves them ?
*ﻫﻞ ﻳﻤﻜﻦ ﻣﺸﺎﺭﻛﺔ ﻫﺬﺍ ﻣﻊ ﻣﻦ
ﺗﺤﺐ ، ﻭﺍﺷﻌﺮﻫﻢ ﺃﻧﻚ ﺗﺤﺒﻬﻢ ﻓﻲ
ﺍﻟﻠﻪ*؛
___________________
96% of people won't
share it, but if you are 1
of 4% share this truth to
your friends.
_________________
*% ﻣﻦ ﺍﻟﻨﺎﺱ ﻻ ﻳﺘﺒﺎﺩﻟﻮﻥ٩٦ﻏﺎﻟﺒﺎ
ﻫﺬﻩ ﺍﻟﻤﺸﺎﻋﺮ ﻭﻟﻜﻦ ﻛﻦ ﻭﺍﺣﺪﺍ ﻣﻦ
% ﺍﻟﺬﻳﻦ ﻳﻔﻌﻠﻮﻥ٤