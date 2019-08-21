منازل للبيع في تونس قمة الجمال

عيون الارض

فيلا مع 5 شقق في مدينة ياسمين الحمامات مدينة السيا

صور فيلا مع 5 شقق في مدينة ياسمين الحمامات مدينة السيا 1

سوق العرب
alachouria
+216 26 98 69 44
نابل
950000 دينار

راسل المعلن

Villa luxe à Yasmine Hammamet coté Carthage Linde du sone touristique presque en face à l’hôtel Bélisaire Hammamet cité AL RAHMA.
Le villa Comporte :
348m² terrain
630 m² bâtiment
RDC Un grand villa s+3 comporte (3 chambre+ (1 suite avec jacuzzi) + un grand salon + cuisine + salle d’eau)
Un grand jardin
Garage pour 3 voiture
Une grande piscine
1ér étage 2 appartement s+2 (2 grande chambre + un grand salon + cuisine+ salle de bain)
2 éme étage 1 appartement s+1 (un grand salon + 1 chambre + cuisine et salle de bain+ un grand terrasse)
2 appartement rez de jardin appartement s+2 (2 grande chambre + un grand salon + cuisine+ salle de bain)
Chauffage centrale
Climatisation
Sécurité
Gaz de ville
Les portes inox
Les fenêtres teintées
Titre bleus individuelle
Prix : 955 000 DT (négociable)
Pour plus information contacté l’agence immobilier ALACHOURIA
(26 98 69 44 / 71 42 89 44)
 
