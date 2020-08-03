مادة مفاعلة غير سامة

Yousef-Max-07
السلام عليكم و رحمة الله و بركاته
مقتبس من ويكيبيديا
" Thorium is a weakly radioactive metallic chemical element with the symbol Th and atomic number 90. Thorium is silvery and tarnishes black when it is exposed to air, forming thorium dioxide; it is moderately hard, malleable, and has a high melting point. "
لماذا لا يقوم أحد الجزائريين باختباتر هذه المادة المفاعلة البديلة عن اليورانيوم السام ؟
