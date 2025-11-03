مشروع التوبة والرجوع إلى ﷲ💛

Ēya Ēljana

Ēya Ēljana

﷽ إعتراف
صباح الفرولة 🍓 عليكم جميعًا،
اليوم 3 نوفمبر 2025، الساعة 7:24 صباحًا، اليوم قررت أن أبدأ مشروع توبتي لله رب العالمين يعني قررت أعود مرة اخرى وأحاسب نفسي بكتابة الذنوب والسيآت وتركها وتعويظها ببعظ الاعمال الطيبة لاني كل مرة افشل في التوبة 🥲 لانها والله والله والله أمر صعبةأن تتوب توبة نصوحا صادقة،
فاللهم اعنّي، واعنِ كل مذنب وتائب وثبّتنا على الحق يارب ياكريم لان الجنة غايتنا...

مبادرتي للجميع
وأريد أن تعم هذه المبادرة على جميع الأخوات والإخوة الاعضاء،

هيا بنا:
💛 نصلح قلوبنا ونحاسب أنفسنا
💛 نعود إلى الله
💛 نترك كل فعل حرام، ذنب أو سيئة، وكل عبادة ناقصة أو محرّمة لنرتقي بأنفسنا ونتقرب إلى الله عبادة في ﷲ و طمعًا في الفوز بالجنة ♡🤲
هدف المبادرة
-نشر الخير وإصلاح المجتمع
-تذكير نفسي وتذكيركم بضرورة العودة لله رب العالمين ...
والكثير من الاهداف الطيبة....

﷽ Confession
Good morning 🍓 everyone,
Today, November 3, 2025, at 7:24 AM, I decided to start my Project of Repentance to Allah. This means I decided to return once again and hold myself accountable by writing down my sins and wrongdoings, leaving them behind, and compensating for them with good deeds.

Honestly, every time I try, I fail 🥲 because true sincere repentance is, by Allah, really difficult.

O Allah, help me, help every sinner and repentant person, and keep us firm on the right path, O Generous One, for Paradise is our ultimate goal…


---

✨ My Initiative for Everyone ✨
I want this initiative to reach all sisters and brothers, members of this community.

Let’s:
💛 Fix our hearts and hold ourselves accountable
💛 Return to Allah
💛 Leave all forbidden acts, sins, wrongdoings, and incomplete or forbidden worship

So that we may elevate ourselves and draw closer to Allah through worship, hoping to attain Paradise ♡🤲


---

Purpose of the Initiative:

Spread goodness and reform society

Remind myself and remind you of the importance of returning to Allah, the Almighty

And many more good objectives…
 
كلنا نذنب و كلنا نضعف لكن رحمة الله أوسع من خطايانا و مغفرته أعظم من تقصيرنا
من كل قلبي أطلب السماح ممن أخطأت في حقه و أسأل الله أن يطهرنا جميعًا و يغفر لنا و يعفو عنا و يثبتنا على طريق التوبة و النجاة
اللهم لا تحرمنا لذة القرب منك و لا تردنا خائبين
شكرا حبيبتي على الموضوع في ميزان حسناتك إن شاء الله
 
امين يارب العالمين
ربي يهديك ام امينة ويغفرلك جميع ذنوبك وجميع سيآتك
 
مهتمه جدا جدا ...
احب ان اشارك معك ...
ارسلي لي اشارة في كل جديد تكتبينه ..موووفقة وجزاك الله خير جزاء
💜💜❤️❤️💜💜❤️❤️💜💜❤️❤️
 
ربي جازيك ياوردة دليل على قلب يحب الله بإذن الله تعالى شكر جزيلا
 
مهتم جدا بموضوعك ارسل لي إشارة عند كتابته أن شاء الله سوف اشارك معك
 
ربي يحفظك استاذ بإذن الله تعالى
 
