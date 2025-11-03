مشروع التوبة والرجوع إلى ﷲ💛



صباح الفرولة عليكم جميعًا،

اليوم 3 نوفمبر 2025، الساعة 7:24 صباحًا، اليوم قررت أن أبدأ مشروع توبتي لله رب العالمين يعني قررت أعود مرة اخرى وأحاسب نفسي بكتابة الذنوب والسيآت وتركها وتعويظها ببعظ الاعمال الطيبة لاني كل مرة افشل في التوبة لانها والله والله والله أمر صعبةأن تتوب توبة نصوحا صادقة،

وأريد أن تعم هذه المبادرة على جميع الأخوات والإخوة الاعضاء،



هيا بنا:

نصلح قلوبنا ونحاسب أنفسنا

نعود إلى الله

نترك كل فعل حرام، ذنب أو سيئة، وكل عبادة ناقصة أو محرّمة لنرتقي بأنفسنا ونتقرب إلى الله عبادة في ﷲ و طمعًا في الفوز بالجنة ♡

هدف المبادرة

-نشر الخير وإصلاح المجتمع

-تذكير نفسي وتذكيركم بضرورة العودة لله رب العالمين ...

﷽ ConfessionGood morningeveryone,Today, November 3, 2025, at 7:24 AM, I decided to start my Project of Repentance to Allah. This means I decided to return once again and hold myself accountable by writing down my sins and wrongdoings, leaving them behind, and compensating for them with good deeds.Honestly, every time I try, I failbecause true sincere repentance is, by Allah, really difficult.O Allah, help me, help every sinner and repentant person, and keep us firm on the right path, O Generous One, for Paradise is our ultimate goal…---My Initiative for EveryoneI want this initiative to reach all sisters and brothers, members of this community.Let’s:Fix our hearts and hold ourselves accountableReturn to AllahLeave all forbidden acts, sins, wrongdoings, and incomplete or forbidden worshipSo that we may elevate ourselves and draw closer to Allah through worship, hoping to attain Paradise ♡---Purpose of the Initiative:Spread goodness and reform societyRemind myself and remind you of the importance of returning to Allah, the AlmightyAnd many more good objectives…