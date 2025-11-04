الغايات الجوهرية من بناء أسرة مسلمة سنية 💚

Ēya Ēljana
﷽، الغايات والاهداف من بناء أسرة
1. الغاية الأولى: السكينة
قال الله تعالى:
> "لِتَسْكُنُوا إِلَيْهَا" [الروم:21]
أي ليجد كلٌّ منكما الراحة والطمأنينة والدفء في الآخر.
فالزواج سكنٌ للقلب قبل أن يكون جسدًا أو بيتًا.
أن تشعري أن هناك من يحتويك دون خوف أو قلق…
هذه أول غاية خلقها الله في الزواج.
---
2. الغاية الثانية: المودة والرحمة
> "وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَكُم مَوَدَّةً وَرَحْمَةً"
أي أن تكون العلاقة قائمة على الحب الصادق والعطف واللين،
لا على الأنانية أو السيطرة أو المظاهر.
المودة هي أن تحبي الخير له كما لنفسك،
والرحمة هي أن تعذريه وتغفري وتحتوي.
---
3. الغاية الثالثة: العبادة والطاعة
الزواج عبادة إذا كانت النية لله:
أن تبنوا بيتًا يرضي الله، وتعينوا بعضكما على الطاعة، وتربيان ذرية صالحة.
> قال النبي ﷺ: "وفي بضع أحدكم صدقة"
يعني حتى العلاقة الزوجية الصادقة لله فيها أجر.
فالغاية هنا ليست فقط المتعة، بل أن تصيري أقرب إلى الله من خلال زوجك، لا أبعد عنه.
---
4. الغاية الرابعة: الاستقرار والعفاف
الزواج يحفظ النفس من الفتنة،
يغلق أبواب الحرام،
ويجعل الإنسان يعيش بكرامة وعفة وسلام.
لهذا قال ﷺ:
> "يا معشر الشباب من استطاع منكم الباءة فليتزوج، فإنه أغضّ للبصر وأحصن للفرج."
---
5. الغاية الخامسة: التعاون في الحياة
الزواج ليس أن “يكمل أحدهما الآخر” فقط،
بل أن يسيرا معًا في طريق واحد نحو الله، نحو النور، نحو الخير.
يتقاسمان التعب والفرح، النجاح والفشل، الدعاء والرجاء.
---
خلاصة الغاية
> الزواج في الإسلام والحب الحلال: هو'سكنٌ للروح، مودةٌ في القلب، عبادةٌ لله، وعونٌ على الطريق إلى الجنة.'
الترجمة باللغة الانجليزية
Sure Here’s your text beautifully translated into English while keeping its spiritual and emotional depth:
---
1. The First Purpose: Tranquility
Allah Almighty says:
> “That you may find tranquility in them.” [Ar-Rum: 21]
Meaning: each spouse finds comfort, peace, and warmth in the other.
Marriage is a shelter for the heart before it is a home for the body.
It’s feeling that someone truly embraces you — without fear or worry.
That’s the first divine purpose of marriage.
---
2. The Second Purpose: Affection and Mercy
> “And He placed between you affection and mercy.”
This means the relationship should be built on sincere love, kindness, and gentleness —
not on selfishness, control, or appearances.
Affection is to wish for your partner the same good you wish for yourself,
and mercy is to forgive, understand, and embrace.
---
3. The Third Purpose: Worship and Obedience to Allah
Marriage is an act of worship when the intention is for Allah’s sake —
to build a home that pleases Him,
to help each other in obedience,
and to raise righteous children.
> The Prophet ﷺ said:
“In your intimacy with your spouse there is charity.”
Even marital intimacy, when done sincerely for Allah, becomes a form of reward.
So the purpose is not mere pleasure —
but to become closer to Allah through your spouse, not further from Him.
---
4. The Fourth Purpose: Stability and Chastity
Marriage protects the soul from temptation,
closes the doors of sin,
and grants a person dignity, purity, and peace.
That’s why the Prophet ﷺ said:
> “O young people, whoever among you can afford marriage, let him marry, for it is more effective in lowering the gaze and guarding chastity.”
---
5. The Fifth Purpose: Partnership in Life
Marriage is not only about “completing one another,”
but about walking together on the same path —
toward Allah, toward light, toward goodness.
They share effort and joy, success and failure, prayers and hopes.
---
In Summary
> Marriage in Islam
is tranquility for the soul, affection in the heart,
an act of worship for Allah,
and a partnership on the path to Paradise.
