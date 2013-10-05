1st year LMD English courses

    hello everybody ,, hw r u ??

    hope that u r doing good and passing great times

    for 1st year LMD student of English

    today i hv some lessons that we delt with in our first year

    i'll start with the hardest module " linguistic"
    language and linguistics
    ling - Download - 4shared
    phonology
    pho - Download - 4shared
    morphology
    morph - Download - 4shared
    we delt also with syntax and semantic

    the 2nd : research methodology
    this is a sammary which is simple and helpful
    metho - Download - 4shared

    the 3rd: written expression
    parts of speech
    parts of speech - Download - 4shared
    phrases and clauses
    phrases nd clauses - Download - 4shared
    parts of sentence
    parts of sentence - Download - 4shared
    and we delt with subordination and coordinatin

    the 4th:ESP English for Specific Purposes
    ESP - Download - 4shared
    some topics :
    topics - Download - 4shared

    enjoy
     
    رد: 1st year LMD English courses

    thanks alot dear
    best regards
     
    رد: 1st year LMD English courses

    u r welcome dear
     
    رد: 1st year LMD English courses

    thank you very much darling
     
    الجنس:
    أنثى
    الإقامة:
    Albania
    رد: 1st year LMD English courses

    thank u very much
     
    رد: 1st year LMD English courses

    u r wlcm sister

    happy 3id
     
    رد: 1st year LMD English courses

    how can i download it
     
    رد: 1st year LMD English courses

    Pllllzz Anglo culture lessons cuz I'm totally lost
     
    رد: 1st year LMD English courses

    Thanks for your topic , but I've noticed that you are using shortcuts !!
     
    الجنس:
    أنثى
    الإقامة:
    وهران
    Compare between obstruents and sonorants?
     
