1st year LMD English courses

hello everybody ,, hw r u ??hope that u r doing good and passing great timesfor 1st year LMD student of Englishtoday i hv some lessons that we delt with in our first yeari'll start with the hardest module " linguistic"language and linguisticsphonologymorphologywe delt also with syntax and semanticthe 2nd : research methodologythis is a sammary which is simple and helpfulthe 3rd: written expressionparts of speechphrases and clausesparts of sentenceand we delt with subordination and coordinatinthe 4th:ESP English for Specific Purposessome topics :enjoy