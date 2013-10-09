من فضلكم حل تمارين كتاب الانجليزية ص 21

رد: ا



Hi ,I love English so I can help you

to:Amel

from:Kirsi

subject:Kiris interducing herself to her key pal Amel

2: synonyms are

usual=common

refictry=canteen

seldom=reraly

the rest=relax

some what=rather

angry=furious

veru small=tiny

very clod=freezing

3: Kirsi nationality is finnish from Finland

she want to correspond with Amel because she wants to know more about her and her country

Sausas us a steam bathroom

she lives in the country side because she said:we live in central Finland in a tiny village

she rorely goes out at the weekand

I hope to be fine

Good byyyyyyyy:d