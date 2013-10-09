من فضلكم حل تمارين كتاب الانجليزية ص 21

رد: ا

Hi ,I love English so I can help you
to:Amel
from:Kirsi
subject:Kiris interducing herself to her key pal Amel
2: synonyms are
usual=common
refictry=canteen
seldom=reraly
the rest=relax
some what=rather
angry=furious
veru small=tiny
very clod=freezing
3: Kirsi nationality is finnish from Finland
she want to correspond with Amel because she wants to know more about her and her country
Sausas us a steam bathroom
she lives in the country side because she said:we live in central Finland in a tiny village
she rorely goes out at the weekand
I hope to be fine
Good byyyyyyyy:d
 
رد: من فضلكم حل تمارين كتاب الانجليزية ص 21

please,i need correction of "write it out" page 30
 
قال Ryry_Ndj:
رد: ا

Hi ,I love English so I can help you
to:Amel
from:Kirsi
subject:Kiris interducing herself to her key pal Amel
2: synonyms are
usual=common
refictry=canteen
seldom=reraly
the rest=relax
some what=rather
angry=furious
veru small=tiny
very clod=freezing
3: Kirsi nationality is finnish from Finland
she want to correspond with Amel because she wants to know more about her and her country
Sausas us a steam bathroom
she lives in the country side because she said:we live in central Finland in a tiny village
she rorely goes out at the weekand
I hope to be fine
Good byyyyyyyy:d
إضغط للتوسيع...
شكرا جزيلا 🌹
 
يجب عليك تسجيل الدخول أو التسجيل للرد هنا.

المواضيع المشابهة

ريحـان
حل اسئلة ص 39 من كتاب الانجليزية
المشاركات
1
المشاهدات
192
إلياس
إلياس
H
حل تمرين 14 ص 200 فيزياء 1 ثانوي
المشاركات
1
المشاهدات
733
إلياس
إلياس
ريحـان
  • مثبت
للسنة الثالثة ابتدائي ملخص دروس و حلول تمارين كتاب التربية العلمية
المشاركات
19
المشاهدات
105
إلياس
إلياس
ريحـان
حلول جميع تمارين الكتاب المدرسي الانجليزية
المشاركات
2
المشاهدات
238
ريحـان
ريحـان
ريحـان
حل وضعية أكتشف من الكتاب المدرسي للرياضيات ص 20 (علاقات حسابية بين أعداد طبيعية) مع حلول تمارين دفتر الأنشطة ص16.
المشاركات
1
المشاهدات
278
إلياس
إلياس
لإعلاناتكم وإشهاراتكم عبر صفحات منتدى اللمة الجزائرية، ولمزيد من التفاصيل ... تواصلوا معنا
العودة