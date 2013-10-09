من فضلكم حل تمارين كتاب الانجليزية ص 21

رد: ا
Hi ,I love English so I can help you
to:Amel
from:Kirsi
subject:Kiris interducing herself to her key pal Amel
2: synonyms are
usual=common
refictry=canteen
seldom=reraly
the rest=relax
some what=rather
angry=furious
veru small=tiny
very clod=freezing
3: Kirsi nationality is finnish from Finland
she want to correspond with Amel because she wants to know more about her and her country
Sausas us a steam bathroom
she lives in the country side because she said:we live in central Finland in a tiny village
she rorely goes out at the weekand
I hope to be fine
Good byyyyyyyy:d