WHAT IS THE POINT

الموضوع في 'ركن اللغة الإنجليزية' نشر بواسطة قرصان الساحل, ‏3 ماي 2016.

    if u don't DREAm what's the point
    if u don't give ur life a colors
    if u don't draw with ur pencel everything u want
    if u don't dance with ur words in the night

    WHAT IS THE POINT

    life is just a moment .. just a few days .. or hours .. maybe a few minutes
    what are u looking for till now
    what are u waiting till now

    throw up every thing disturb u ... don't care abt what the people saying abt u
    forget everything hurt u .. forget the sad past ... forget the darkness

    A NEW BEGINING NOW ... STAAAAAART

    GO GO a head and start just now

    make everyone happy and smile for seeing u ... make the flowrs dancing for seeing u
    make the birds sing for seeing u ... try to fly and cautch the stars
    try to fly and sleep on the moon .. tell the moon a story about the earth make him laugh
    life is so short try to be happy and enjoy ur self every moment



    JUST A SIMPLE WORDS in my head HICHEM



     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    wooooow
    bless you brother for this amazing words
    accept my respects
     
    حروف تائهة, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    Hi sister are u okey
    Really I am very happy cuz u like my simple words
    u have All my respects
    thank u very much
     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    WOOOOW THIS IS A GOOD PARAGRAPHE WITHE GOOD FEELINGS....I LIKE IT SO MUCH.....WE WAIT FOR THE NEWEST WORDS FROM YOUR PEN....THNX
     
    تـريـــاق المحـبـة, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    Thank u my sister
    Ur words it make me happy and I wish to see ur opinion in every moment my pen decide to write
    really happy cuz u accept my invite here
    thank u very much again
     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    ღღღღ
    Very nice topic
    thank you brother
    Words value and wonderful
    God bless you
    And God reward you
    Greetings
    ღღღღ
     
    samisa, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    thanks brother
    Beautiful words and spectators where optimism
     
    جيهان جوجو, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    thank u samisa cuz u encourage me by ur beautiful words
    believe me I am so happy when I found here members like english and discuss topics like u cuz really I like this language nd I wanna prove my self more and more
    God bless u too my sister
    I wish to see u again
     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    ur welcom my sister
    yeah u are rghit we have to be optimist and forget the pain to live the moment like I said the life is too short nd not diserve all this pain
    I am really happy cuz u are here sister nd happy to read ur nice words
    All my respect for u
     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    great !!!
    but
    i think that it will be better if you have written it in arabic
    and
    thanks for that
    و
    السلام عليكم
     
    habchisalaheddin, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    tha
    thanx salah for ur opinion
    I like to write in english here to prove our self in english and for learning more from us
    but I will write this topic by arabic language nchlh
    all my respect brother
     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏3 ماي 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    i love it !!
    it is amazing my brother well done
    looking forward to read more of your beautiful lyrics
    keep it up ♥
     
    koukou04, ‏1 أوت 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    Great words
    We have to be optimist always
    Staying optimts bring us hapyness
    No Pain No Gain
    Thanks bro
    GOD BLESS U
     
    شهيناز بنت بلادها, ‏7 سبتمبر 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    good afternono brother
    u don't know how your words make me....

    it's very very
    beautiful
    every single word had a lot of meaning
    i fell like am reading a short story or something of a great writer lived in the past as the usual texts we read
    but as u c u r the one
    mashaalah
    it's make me think that may be i will make something no body did
    it yet
    it's really as u said a new life
    let's enjoy with every single day..hour..min..sec
    noow am so exicted to the next one plz try to write anotgher one
    u r a good person so of course u have a lot to show
    so gambareeh
    /it's mean good luck in jpns lang/
    thank's a lot brother hichem
    c u in another toppic
    السلآم عليكمْ​
     
    ضيوف وسـنغادر, ‏7 سبتمبر 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    Thank u a lot my sister ur words really encourage me .. honestly I am not a gd guy in english .. I am so sorry to be late for reply on u cuz I did't see it
    all my respect
     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏7 سبتمبر 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    Thank u my sister for ur nice words
    I wish all the best for u
     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏7 سبتمبر 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    nice words bro
    unfortunately nothing goes like wht we want if u konw wht i'm saying
    it's just like a sacrifice ...u do all these things ..and all wht u got is disappointment..
    u can make all the planet smille but no one try to do it fr u
    i know that u'r going to say do it by urself to urself but we need to feel tht someone in this freacking world is trying fr us at least
    but great strong words ..fanks ^^
     
    "viola", ‏7 سبتمبر 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT


    Belive me my sister I cant find the words to say thnx for u cuz u really encourage me for this simple words
    nd I am very happy cuz my words make u optimist ... nd the best thing here to find people in ur level to learn this universel language from each other
    THANK U A LOT
    so gambareeh my sister
     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏7 سبتمبر 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    Fanks FIORANTINA really I like what do u say here
    nd I am not surprised cuz u always says a gd words in my topics nd I like ur appearance
    All my respect my sister I take off may hat     :regards01:
     
    قرصان الساحل, ‏7 سبتمبر 2016
    رد: WHAT IS THE POINT

    Hi Ihope that all of u are good and healthy
    Your words are from gold
    but what is the point if you work hard to make some one happy
    but he do not approciate your effort
    any way
    thank you
     
    BLEU PEARL, ‏7 سبتمبر 2016
