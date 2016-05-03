if u don't DREAm what's the point if u don't give ur life a colors if u don't draw with ur pencel everything u want if u don't dance with ur words in the night WHAT IS THE POINT life is just a moment .. just a few days .. or hours .. maybe a few minutes what are u looking for till now what are u waiting till now throw up every thing disturb u ... don't care abt what the people saying abt u forget everything hurt u .. forget the sad past ... forget the darkness A NEW BEGINING NOW ... STAAAAAART GO GO a head and start just now make everyone happy and smile for seeing u ... make the flowrs dancing for seeing u make the birds sing for seeing u ... try to fly and cautch the stars try to fly and sleep on the moon .. tell the moon a story about the earth make him laugh life is so short try to be happy and enjoy ur self every moment JUST A SIMPLE WORDS in my head HICHEM