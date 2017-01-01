

THIRD TERM ENGLISH EXAMINATION

: THE TEXT

T.V is the best invention that man has ever made. It is the best answer to boredom and loneliness. It allows people to relax after a hard day’s work. Moreover, it educates because it shows them documentaries on various topics. It informs us about what happens around the world. Thanks to T.V, the world has become just like a small village. Finally, T.V plays an important role in the family. It tells family members the old stories which grandmothers used to tell their grandchildren.

PART ONE

01- Answer these questions according to the text:

How does T.V educates children?

Is the world a small village?

What did grandmothers use to tell their grandchildren?

02- Find in the text :

Synonyms to :

Permit = different = tired

Opposites to :

Worst ≠ large ≠ useless ≠

03- Change «moreover » by « however » in the underlined sentence in the text. What does « however » express?

B/ Text Exploration

Join the following sentences using

(Because of – with – although – whom- so+adjective+that)

We should thank Levi Strauss. He made the first jeans in 1860.

Cars are very useful means of transport. They release gases into the air.

I have a new watch. It has an oval face.

Television is very important. We find more than one in each house.

Marine life is in danger. Our seas and oceans are polluted.

Put the verbs in brackets in the correct form:

By 2080, scientists say that there (be) no petrol in Algeria.

Graham Bell (invent) the telephone in1876.

They (build) a new hospital in our town in2020.

If ****l (to get )hot, it (to expand )

Give the opposites of the following words by adding a prefixe.

Responsible-like-practical-legal

Cross the silent letter out.

Laugh-climbed-often-wrong



PART TWO





Choose one topic only:

Topic01

The text above is about the advantages of T.V . Think about some disadvantages of T.V and write a short paragraph.

Topic02

Write a short biography of Isaak Newton, using these notes:

- Born in 1642 in Woolsthorpe.

- Studied in Grantham School.

- Studied at Cambridge University.

- Became a university teacher of Mathematics in 1669 at the age of 27.

- But all his discoveries were in physics.

- He died in 1727.



Good luck ​