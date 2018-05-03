أجمل الأمثال في العالم

khwv

if you do not have an objective in life'any cause could be one

إذا لم تكن تعلم أين تذهب ، فكل الطرق تؤدي إلى هناك



there is always one who suffers more than you do 'so you should be optimistic

يوجد دائماً من هو أشقى منك "فابتسم"



Aman will continue acting like a child until his mother's death than he will age in a sudden

يظل الرجل طفلاً حتى تموت أمه ، فإذا ماتت شاخ فجأة



when you love your enemy he feels of his emptiness

عندما تحب عدوك يحس بتفاهته




If you have been betrayed from behind the scene then you should be proud because

you are the only one who is front

إذا طُعنت من الخلف فاعلم أنك في المقدمة




the soft words are more powerful than the naked truth


الكلام اللين يغلب الحق البين



ًWe are all like the bright moon we still have our darker side


كلنا كالقمر ...له جانب مظلم



Don't challenge someone who had nothing to lose

لا تتحدى إنساناً ليس لديه ما يخسره



the eye which does'not know the meaning of tears it dosen't know any thing in fact

العين التي لا تبكي لاتبصر في الواقع شيئاً



if the loser keeps his smile the winner wil lose the thrill of victory

المهزوم إذا ابتسم أفقد المنتصر لذة الفوز




No benefit of a right with out aleft

لا خير في يمنى بغير يسار



the panic from acatastrophe is another catastrophe

"الجزع عند المصيبة مصيبة أخرى



the smile is afamous word with out letters

الابتسامة كلمة معروفة من غير حروف



Be cheerful when gettin out as when you coming in

اعمل على أن يحبك الناس عندما تغادر منصبك ، كما يحبونك عندما تتسلمه
 
