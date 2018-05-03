أجمل الأمثال في العالم

if you do not have an objective in life'any cause could be one



إذا لم تكن تعلم أين تذهب ، فكل الطرق تؤدي إلى هناك







there is always one who suffers more than you do 'so you should be optimistic



يوجد دائماً من هو أشقى منك "فابتسم"







Aman will continue acting like a child until his mother's death than he will age in a sudden



يظل الرجل طفلاً حتى تموت أمه ، فإذا ماتت شاخ فجأة







when you love your enemy he feels of his emptiness



عندما تحب عدوك يحس بتفاهته









If you have been betrayed from behind the scene then you should be proud because



you are the only one who is front



إذا طُعنت من الخلف فاعلم أنك في المقدمة









the soft words are more powerful than the naked truth





الكلام اللين يغلب الحق البين







ًWe are all like the bright moon we still have our darker side





كلنا كالقمر ...له جانب مظلم







Don't challenge someone who had nothing to lose



لا تتحدى إنساناً ليس لديه ما يخسره







the eye which does'not know the meaning of tears it dosen't know any thing in fact



العين التي لا تبكي لاتبصر في الواقع شيئاً







if the loser keeps his smile the winner wil lose the thrill of victory



المهزوم إذا ابتسم أفقد المنتصر لذة الفوز









No benefit of a right with out aleft



لا خير في يمنى بغير يسار







the panic from acatastrophe is another catastrophe



"الجزع عند المصيبة مصيبة أخرى







the smile is afamous word with out letters



الابتسامة كلمة معروفة من غير حروف







Be cheerful when gettin out as when you coming in



اعمل على أن يحبك الناس عندما تغادر منصبك ، كما يحبونك عندما تتسلمه