دليل تطبيقات الهواتف في الجزائر لعام 2024/Top des applications

قائمة بأكثر تطبيقات الهواتف الذكية تحميلا و تداولا في الجزائر خلال سنة.
يحتوي الدليل على ترتيب أبرز تطبيقات المحمول التي لا يزال يستخدمها الجزائري من بداية جانفي 2023 الى غاية بداية جانفي 2024

مجهود شخصي خاص لمنتدى اللمة الجزائرية يعتمد على أحدث احصائيات موقع similarweb تم اختيار أهم الفئات في مجالات الدراسة والعمل و التربية والحياة اليومية والسفر والترفيه وغيرها.

يطلعكم هذا الدليل على أكثر توجهات واختيارات مستعملي الهواتف في الجزائر كما يمكنكم تجربة بعض التطبيقات انطلاقا من هنا:


Art & Design


url

Chromaster حقيبة المصمم
Chromaster حقيبة المصمم - Apps on Google Play

url

Canva: Design, Photo & Video
Canva: Design, Photo & Video - Apps on Google Play

url

Draw Sketch & Trace
Draw Sketch & Trace - Apps on Google Play


url

PixyAI - AI Image & Wallpaper
PixyAI - AI Image & Wallpaper - Apps on Google Play
url

ibis Paint X
ibis Paint X - Apps on Google Play


url

AR Drawing: Sketch & Paint
AR Drawing: Sketch & Paint - Apps on Google Play


url

Butterfly Draw Step by Step
Butterfly Draw Step by Step - Apps on Google Play


url

Magic Cross Stitch: Pixel Art
Magic Cross Stitch: Pixel Art - Apps on Google Play


url

Learn to Draw Anime by Steps
Learn to Draw Anime by Steps - Apps on Google Play


url

AI Avatar: AI Photo Enhancer
AI Avatar: AI Photo Enhancer - Apps on Google Play

Auto & Vehicles


url

Megane RS Drift Simulator
Megane RS Drift Simulator - Apps on Google Play

url

Autobip
Autobip - Apps on Google Play

url

CAMIO – Transport Marchandise
CAMIO – Transport Marchandise - Apps on Google Play

url

Road2Drive License Preparation
Road2Drive License Preparation - Apps on Google Play


url

Street Speed: Audi RS6 Driving
Street Speed: Audi RS6 Driving - Apps on Google Play


url

High Octane TV
High Octane TV - Apps on Google Play


url

Cars Mod for Minecraft PE 2023
Cars Mod for Minecraft PE 2024 - Apps on Google Play


url

EOBD Facile: OBD 2 Car Scanner
EOBD Facile: OBD 2 Car Scanner - Apps on Google Play
url

Radio Code Generator - Renault
Radio Code Generator - Renault - Apps on Google Play
url

Used cars for sale - Trovit
Used cars for sale - Trovit - Apps on Google Play
 
قائمة حديثة بأكثر وأفضل تطبيقات الهواتف الذكية تحميلا واستعمالا بين الجزائريين.
هذا الدليل يحمل عدة تصنيفات في مجالات متنوعة كالدراسة والعمل والحياة اليومية والسفر والتربية والترفيه .
تم الاعتماد في هذه الخيارات على احصائيات موقع similarweb المعروف من متجر غوغل بلايGoogle Play .
مجهود خاص لمنتدى اللمة الجزائرية ومن خلاله يمكن التعرف عل توجهات و اهتمامات الافراد بشتى فئاتهم من خلال تحميل واستعمال تطبيقات الهواتف خلال سنة بداية من 1 جانفي 2023 الى غاية 05 جانفي 2024.

يمكنك الاطلاع على قائمة التطبيقات واظافة المزيد للاستفادة و التجربة

كما يمكنكم التحميل من هنا:
Smartphone Scrolling GIF by DrSquatchSoapCo


-Beauty

url

Barber Chop
Barber Chop - Apps on Google Play


url

Easy Hairstyles for Girls
Easy Hairstyles for Girls - Apps on Google Play

url

Beauty Camera Plus: Selfie Cam
Beauty Camera Plus: Selfie Cam - Apps on Google Play

url

Girls Hairstyle Step By Step
Girls Hairstyle Step By Step - Apps on Google Play

url

زخرفة الكتابة بكل انواع الخطوط
زخرفة الكتابة بكل انواع الخطوط - Apps on Google Play

url

Photo Editor - Face Makeup
Photo Editor - Face Makeup - Apps on Google Play

url

Skincare and Face Care Routine
Skincare and Face Care Routine - Apps on Google Play

url

Filtre for Selfie
Filtre for Selfie - Apps on Google Play

url

Easy hairstyles step by step
Easy hairstyles step by step - Apps on Google Play

url

Beauty Plus Camera - Sweet Cam
 
-Books & Reference

url

القرآن الكريم كامل بدون انترنت
القرآن الكريم كامل بدون انترنت - Apps on Google Play

url

Al QURAN - القرأن الكريم
Al QURAN - القرأن الكريم - Apps on Google Play

url

مصحف التجويد الملون برواية ورش
مصحف التجويد الملون برواية ورش - Apps on Google Play

url

Holy Quran Book and Audio
Holy Quran Book and Audio - Apps on Google Play

url

القرآن الكريم بدون انترنت
القرآن الكريم بدون انترنت - Apps on Google Play

url

ارض زيكولا 3 و 2 و 1- بدون نت
ارض زيكولا 3 و 2 و 1- بدون نت - Apps on Google Play

url

القرآن الكريم - مصحف ورش
القرآن الكريم - مصحف ورش - Apps on Google Play

url

Wattpad - Read & Write Stories
Wattpad - Read & Write Stories - Apps on Google Play

url

Quran Majeed – القران الكريم
Quran Majeed – القران الكريم - Apps on Google Play

url

رواية ارض زيكولا
رواية ارض زيكولا - Apps on Google Play
 
-Business

url

Language Translator: Translate
Language Translator: Translate - Apps on Google Play

url

Zoom - One Platform to Connect
Zoom - One Platform to Connect - Apps on Google Play

url

Cryptomania —Trading Simulator
Cryptomania —Trading Simulator - Apps on Google Play

url

LinkedIn: Jobs & Business News
LinkedIn: Jobs & Business News - Apps on Google Play

url

Translate: Language Translator
Translate: Language Translator - Apps on Google Play

url

Cast Phone to TV, Chromecast
Cast Phone to TV, Chromecast - Apps on Google Play

url

Fridoc
Fridoc - Apps on Google Play

url

Meta Business Suite
Meta Business Suite - Apps on Google Play

url

Jobseeker
Jobseeker - Apps on Google Play

url

Scanner App- Scan PDF Document
Scanner App- Scan PDF Document - Apps on Google Play
Communication

url

WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Messenger - Apps on Google Play

url

Messenger
Messenger - Apps on Google Play

url

Snapchat
Snapchat - Apps on Google Play

url

Telegram
Telegram - Apps on Google Play

url

Truecaller: Caller ID & Block
Truecaller: Caller ID & Block - Apps on Google Play

url

Rakuten Viber Messenger
Rakuten Viber Messenger - Apps on Google Play
url

Azar - video chat & livestream
Azar - video chat & livestream - Apps on Google Play

url

CallApp: Caller ID & Block
CallApp: Caller ID & Block - Apps on Google Play

url

imo-International Calls & Chat
imo-International Calls & Chat - Apps on Google Play

url

KissMoji Messenger All-in-One
KissMoji Messenger All-in-One - Apps on Google Play
 
Entertainment
url

HiTV - HD Drama, Film, TV Show
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.captha.didymoi
url

Go Play Market
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goplaymarket.dza
url

ويبلاي - ألعاب ودردشة
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wejoy.weplay.ar
url

YouTube Kids
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.youtube.kids
url

Media ON - Play All Format
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mediaon.apt
url

TV5MONDEplus
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dotscreen.tv5mondeplus.mobile
url

InColor: Coloring & Drawing
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.inapp.incolor
url

Hairs Makeup Artist Salon
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rosytales.hairsmakeupartistsalon
url

Akinator
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.digidust.elokence.akinator.freemium
url

Viu: Dramas, TV Shows & Movies
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vuclip.viu

Events
url

Easy Quran Mp3 Audio Offline
https://play.google.com/store/apps/...assistant.Islampro.qiblafinder.quranprayerdua
url

مباريات لايف لمتابعة كرة القدم
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.mobaryatv6
url

تلفزيون جميع القنوات مباشر‎
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ajintfarju.felcan22
url

تلفاز بث مباشر لجميع المباريات
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ntfarjufelcan.tvhdplus
url

مواعيدي و مهامي
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appar.calendars.events
url

YASMI TV
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.yasminetvliveapp
url

New Year 2024 Photo Frame
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.droidphotomaker.newyear.photo.frames.photoeditor
url

الدوري الجزائري لكرة القدم
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.football.dz
url

Invitation Maker: Card Creator
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.greetingsisland.sam
url

MCPE granny mod

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.studio.aone.girlshairstyle.hairstylestepbystep
 
Finance

url

BaridiMob
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ru.bpc.mobilebank.bpc
url

ECCP - Algérie Poste
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=dz.poste.eccp
url

RedotPay: Buy Crypto Card
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.redotpay
url

Binance: Buy Bitcoin & Crypto
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.binance.dev
url

Olymp Trade - trading online
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ticno.olymptrade
url

الوظيف العمومي الجزائري
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.doros4u.EmployerDz
url

Wise
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.transferwise.android
url

PayPal - Send, Shop, Manage
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.paypal.android.p2pmobile
url

خدمات بريدي
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.baridistation.devpoint
url

Sweat Wallet
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sweatwallet

Food & Drink

url

ChefDari
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mahla
url

ButterYum - A recipe video app
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ldcc.butteryum.app
url

Yassir Express
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yatechnologies.yassirfoodclient
url

Cake recipes
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.recipebook.cake_recipes
url

وصفات أم وليد 2024 بدون أنترنت
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.recipess.oum.walid
url

وصفات سميرة 2023 بدون أنترنيت
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.chakir.eminem
url

وصفات أم وليد 2024
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.recipesOW.recipes
url

Umm Yara recipes 2024
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=wasafat.omyara.com
url

My Recipe Box - RecetteTek



url

Qooxy: Livraison à domicile
 
Games

url

Real Car Driving: Race City 3D
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.v06.car.driving.mega.city
url

Football League 2024
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.football.soccer.league
url

كلمات كراش - لعبة تسلية وتحدي
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zytoona.wordscrush
url

Free Fire: Winterlands
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth
url

Tic Tac Toe - 2 Player XO
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cdg.tictactoe
url

Subway Surfers
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kiloo.subwaysurf
url

2 3 4 Player Mini Games
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ction.playergames
url

Magic Tiles 3
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.youmusic.magictiles
url

Block Craft 3D：Building Game
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fungames.blockcraft
url

Hunter Assassin
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rubygames.assassin
Lifestyle
url

WeMuslim: Athan, Qibla&Quran
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fyxtech.muslim
url

HalaMe-Chat&meet real people
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.halamate.app
url

Pinterest
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pinterest
url

Muslim Muna: Quran Athan Qibla
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.alhiwar
url

Al-Shafie
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=salah.rasoulallah.com
url

صلاتك Salatuk (Prayer time)
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.masarat.salati
url

My Diary - Daily Diary Journal
https://play.google.com/store/apps/....diary.diarywithlock.diaryjournal.secretdiary
url

Diary with Lock: Daily Journal
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=diary.journal.lock.mood.daily
url

AlMosaly: ِAthan, Azkar, Qibla
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moslay
url

SeTracker2
 
House & Home

url

MH +
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mhservice.dashboard.customer
url

عقار الجزائر
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.algeria.aqaar
url

다방 – 대한민국 대표 부동산 앱
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=kr.co.station3.dabang
url

Princess Castle Room
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=air.com.winkypinky.princesscastleroom
url

Room Planner: Home Interior 3D
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.icandesignapp.all
url

Universal Smart Tv Remote Ctrl
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tvapp.remote.tvremote.universalremote
url

AlfredCamera Home Security app
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ivuu
url

Universal TV Remote Control
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=codematics.universal.tv.remote.control
url

AC Remote - Air Conditioner
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.universal.ac.remote.control.air.conditioner
url

AI Home Design Interior Decor
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.interiordesignai.homedecor

Maps & Navigation

url

Yassir
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yatechnologies.yassir_rider
url

Phone Tracker and GPS Location
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.maps.locator.gps.gpstracker.phone
url

Heetch - Ride-hailing app
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.heetch
url

Map Drive - Radar, Speedometer
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.maps.android.trafficradarapp
url

inDrive. Save on city rides
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sinet.startup.inDriver
url

Yassir Driver : Partner app
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yatechnologies.yassir_driver
url

Yango — different from a taxi
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yandex.yango
url

Live Location Share
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sharetracker.live.location
url

GPS Satellite Maps Navigation
https://play.google.com/store/apps/...igation.directions.drivingroute.tracking.free
url

GPS Navigation Globe Map 3D
 
Medical

url

أطباء الجزائر
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=dz.sebrou.docts_guide.app
url

Altibbi
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.altibbi.cds
url

MediCode: ACLS, BLS & PALS
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nhcps.medicode
url

Le Manuel MSD grand public
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.msd.consumerFrench
url

PharmaLium
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pharmalium.client
url

Le Manuel MSD Professionnel
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.msd.professionalFrench
url

Microphone Amplifier
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ronasoftstudios.earmaxfxpro
url

MSD Manual Professional
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.msd.professional
url

الطبيب الجزائري
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.algerian.doctor
url

hamilguide | حاسبة الحمل بدقة
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dalil.elhwamelss
News & Magazines


نبض Nabd - اخبار العالم ، عاجل
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.waveline.nabd
url

Algerie TV - القنوات الجزائرية
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bstdevstd.tfarajdztv
url

نبأ Nabaa - اخبار , مباريات
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.madarsoft.nabaa
url

Global Times
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.forhy.clobaltimes
url

Google News - Daily Headlines
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.magazines
url

Podcast Go
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sanity.podcast.freak
url

Mediapart, journal indépendant
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mediapart.app
url

Beloud: Local News & Opinions
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.beloud
url

Quora: the knowledge platform
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.quora.android
url

Ennahar Online - النهار أونلاي
 
Parenting

url

شرطة الأطفال - مكالمة وهمية
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.oubapps.po.ch
url

FlashGet Kids:parental control
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flashget.parentalcontrol
url

شرطة الاطفال الجزائرية المطورة
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kart2023.kids_police_dz
url

Learn Music & Songs Xylophone
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sunny.magic.music.xylophone
url

حاسبة ومتابعة الحمل MammyApp‎
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.felsekka
url

Police des enfants - farce
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.realdream.kidspolice_fr
url

FamiSafe: AI Parental Control
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wondershare.famisafe
url

اغاني اطفال فيديو بلا نت 2023
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.adm.kids_songs
url

حملك يهمنا - حاسبة الحمل
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.techhub.android.pregnancy_advisor
url

Mommy Baby Care Nursery
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sms.caregame

Photography

url

Picsart AI Photo Editor
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.picsart.studio
url

Photo Lab Picture Editor & Art
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=vsin.t16_funny_photo
url

Photo Editor Pro - Polish
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=photo.editor.photoeditor.photoeditorpro
url

Pic Retouch - Remove Objects
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=photoeditor.photoretouch.removeobjects.retouch
url

Video Editor & Maker - InShot
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.camerasideas.instashot
url

AI Enhancer, AI Photo Enhancer
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.photo.enhancer.photoclear
url

YouCam Makeup - Selfie Editor
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cyberlink.youcammakeup
url

Remini - AI Photo Enhancer
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bigwinepot.nwdn.international
url

Google Photos
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.photos
url

PhotoTune - AI Photo Enhancer
 
Productivity

url

SHAREit Lite - Fast File Share
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=shareit.lite
url

NET SECURE - Smooth Proxy
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smart.net.secure
url

PDF Reader - PDF Viewer
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=pdf.pdfreader.viewer.editor.free
url

Microsoft Copilot
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microsoft.copilot
url

WiFi Password Map Instabridge
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.instabridge.android
url

ChatGPT
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.openai.chatgpt
url

ChatBot - AI Chat
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xphotokit.chatgptassist
url

Photo Recovery - Data Recovery
https://play.google.com/store/apps/...eted.data.mobile.data.recovery.app.diskdigger
url

CamScanner - PDF Scanner App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intsig.camscanner
url

ClevCalc - Calculator
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dencreak.dlcalculator

Shopping

url

Swiga - سويقة
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.swiga.swiga
url

Alibaba.com - B2B marketplace
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.alibaba.intl.android.apps.poseidon
url

AliExpress
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.alibaba.aliexpresshd
url

SHEIN-Shopping Online
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zzkko
url

Made-in-China B2B Trade Online
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.madeinchina.b2b.trade
url

Sawa9ly
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=dz.sawa9ly
url

Arbiz
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.madeinchina.b2b.arab.trade
url

Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.einnovation.temu
url

SIJOUR SHOP
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sijour_shop
url

Ouedkniss
 
Sports
url

الكورة - شاهد مباريات اليوم
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yalla.korascore
url

Sofascore - Sports live scores
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sofascore.results
url

365Scores: Live Scores & News
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.scores365
url

Globe Soccer
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bendonicom.globesoccer
url

BeSoccer - Soccer Live Score
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.resultadosfutbol.mobile
url

eFHUB™ 24
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nova.peshub22
url

Yalla Shoot - Live Scores
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yallagroup.yallashoot
url

Premier League - Official App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pl.premierleague
url

Football Scoreboard-Live Score
 
Tools

url

My Ooredoo Algeria
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.algeria.selfcare.app.android
url

SHAREit: Transfer, Share Files
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lenovo.anyshare.gps
url

Flashlight: Led Torch Light
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flashalert2017.version1
url

Touch VPN - Fast Wifi Security
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.free.turbo.unlimited.touch.vpn
url

Bestline net - Proxy&Secure
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bestline.master.unblock.proxy
url

VPN Master - Hotspot VPN Proxy
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vpncapa.vpnmaster.free.unblock.vpn
url

VPN ProMaster - Boost your net
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.free.unblock.melon.vpn
url

TickTock-TikTok Live Wallpaper
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.zhiliao.musically.livewallpaper
url

تمام لوحة المفاتيح - الجزائر
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ziipin.softkeyboard.dz
url

Eto Net Proxy - Smart app
 
Travel & Local

url

Booking.com: Hotels & Travel
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.booking
url

Google Earth
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.earth
url

Mobile Number Locator
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=co.piontech.mobile.phone.number.locator
url

MAHATATI
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sogral.mobile
url

Easy Rout Map: Navigation Path
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.easypath.maproute.drivingdirection.streetview
url

Air Algérie
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.amadeus.merci.ah
url

Flightradar24 Flight Tracker
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.flightradar24free
url

Live Earth Maps GPS Navigation
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.driving.guide.earth.navigationmap.trackingfree
url

Nusuk (Eatmarna Previously)
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sejel.eatamrna
url

Google Maps Go
 
 
