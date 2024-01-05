دليل تطبيقات الهواتف في الجزائر لعام 2024/Top des applications

فريد أبوفيصل
:: إدارة اللمة الجزائرية ::
طاقم الإدارة
قائمة بأكثر تطبيقات الهواتف الذكية تحميلا و تداولا في الجزائر خلال سنة.
يحتوي الدليل على ترتيب أبرز تطبيقات المحمول التي لا يزال يستخدمها الجزائري من بداية جانفي 2023 الى غاية بداية جانفي 2024
مجهود شخصي خاص لمنتدى اللمة الجزائرية يعتمد على أحدث احصائيات موقع similarweb تم اختيار أهم الفئات في مجالات الدراسة والعمل و التربية والحياة اليومية والسفر والترفيه وغيرها.
يطلعكم هذا الدليل على أكثر توجهات واختيارات مستعملي الهواتف في الجزائر كما يمكنكم تجربة بعض التطبيقات انطلاقا من هنا:
Art & Design
Chromaster حقيبة المصمم
Chromaster حقيبة المصمم - Apps on Google Play
Canva: Design, Photo & Video
Canva: Design, Photo & Video - Apps on Google Play
Draw Sketch & Trace
Draw Sketch & Trace - Apps on Google Play
PixyAI - AI Image & Wallpaper
PixyAI - AI Image & Wallpaper - Apps on Google Play
ibis Paint X
ibis Paint X - Apps on Google Play
AR Drawing: Sketch & Paint
AR Drawing: Sketch & Paint - Apps on Google Play
Butterfly Draw Step by Step
Butterfly Draw Step by Step - Apps on Google Play
Magic Cross Stitch: Pixel Art
Magic Cross Stitch: Pixel Art - Apps on Google Play
Learn to Draw Anime by Steps
Learn to Draw Anime by Steps - Apps on Google Play
AI Avatar: AI Photo Enhancer
AI Avatar: AI Photo Enhancer - Apps on Google Play
Auto & Vehicles
Megane RS Drift Simulator
Megane RS Drift Simulator - Apps on Google Play
Autobip
Autobip - Apps on Google Play
CAMIO – Transport Marchandise
CAMIO – Transport Marchandise - Apps on Google Play
Road2Drive License Preparation
Road2Drive License Preparation - Apps on Google Play
Street Speed: Audi RS6 Driving
Street Speed: Audi RS6 Driving - Apps on Google Play
High Octane TV
High Octane TV - Apps on Google Play
Cars Mod for Minecraft PE 2023
Cars Mod for Minecraft PE 2024 - Apps on Google Play
EOBD Facile: OBD 2 Car Scanner
EOBD Facile: OBD 2 Car Scanner - Apps on Google Play
Radio Code Generator - Renault
Radio Code Generator - Renault - Apps on Google Play
Used cars for sale - Trovit
Used cars for sale - Trovit - Apps on Google Play
