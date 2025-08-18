الهاتف ابتلاء خطير .. فهل ننجو منه؟😢

Eay98
دراسة أمريكية كشفت أن إستعمال الهاتف يسبب نقصًا في المادة البيضاء المسؤولة عن اللغة والتفكير والتركيز، بل ويؤدي كذلك إلى ضعف الذاكرة وكثرة النسيان. وهذا ليس وباءً طبيًا، بل نتيجة سلوكيات خاطئة اعتدناها بأنفسنا.
إن قلوبنا وعقولنا أصابها الوهن من شدة الغفلة وإدمان الهاتف، حتى صار ابتلاءً عظيمًا يسرق منا أوقاتنا وأرواحنا، ويجعلنا ننسى كثيرًا دون أن نشعر.
✦ وصدقوني… كم مرة انشغلتُ بالهاتف أنا شخصيًا حتى نسيت الطعام على النار فاحترق! والله إنها حقيقة مؤلمة.
✦ وكم من ساعات طويلة ضاعت على مواقع التواصل بلا نفع ولا بركة، إلا في الوقوع بالذنوب والسيئات؟
✦ وكم من أمٍّ نسيت رضيعها أو انشغلت عن صغيرها بسبب الهاتف؟
✦ وكم من قلوب ضعفت وفسدت بسبب كلمة أو صورة على هذه الشاشات؟
فلنستفق من غفلتنا، ولنجعل من هواتفنا وسيلة نافعة لا صنمًا نعبده. ولنكثر من الاستغفار والتوبة، فبها يلين القلب، ويصفو العقل، وتصفو الذاكرة، ويعود الإنسان إلى نور ربه وطمأنينة نفسه.
تنبيه:
استفيقوا من إدمان الهاتف قبل أن تحترق حياتنا كما يحترق الطعام على النار
---
أريد رأيكم وتجاربكم:
هل عانيتم من مواقف سيئة بسبب إدمان الهاتف؟ أو ربما لديكم تجارب طيبة في استعماله فيما ينفع؟ شاركوني
An American study revealed that excessive phone use causes a reduction in the white matter responsible for language, thinking, and concentration. It also leads to memory weakness and frequent forgetfulness. This is not a medical epidemic, but rather the result of wrong behaviors we have become accustomed to.
Our hearts and minds have weakened due to negligence and phone addiction, until it became a great trial that steals our time and our souls, making us forget without realizing it.
✦ Honestly… how many times have I personally been so distracted by my phone that I forgot food on the stove until it burned? It has happened, and it’s painful to admit.
✦ How many long hours have we wasted on social media with no benefit, only falling into sins and mistakes?
✦ How many mothers have forgotten their little children because of their phones?
✦ How many conflicts and broken hearts started from just a word or picture on these screens?
Let us wake up from our heedlessness, and make our phones a useful tool instead of an idol we unknowingly worship. Let us increase in seeking forgiveness and repentance — through them hearts soften, minds become clear, memories are restored, and a person returns to the light of his Lord and the peace of his soul.
Reminder:
Wake up from phone addiction before our lives burn away just like food burning on the stove
---
I’d love to hear from you:
---
