إدمان الهاتف وترك ذكر ﷲ 😰

Ēya Ēljana

Ēya Ēljana

:: عضو مُشارك ::
🌸،


السلام عليكم إخوتي في الله، أرجوكم اسمعوني وانصحوني.


منذ سنوات وأنا في علاقة سامة وقذرة مع… 🤐 الهاتف.
لقد أدمنته لدرجة الهوس! لم أستطع نسيانه أو تركه أو التخلص منه. هو معي في كل لحظة… في عقلي وقلبي وحياتي. يتبعني ليل نهار 24/24 باستثناء ساعات النوم. وحتى عندما أفتح عيني أول ما أفكر فيه هو الهاتف.


لقد أتعبني وأرهقني، وأفسد علاقتي بالله رب العالمين، وتسبب في ارتكابي الذنوب والسيئات. صحيح أن فيه بعض الجوانب الجميلة، لكنه من جهة أخرى يحمل جانبًا سيئًا جدًّا.


أريد أن أتركه وأبتعد عنه، لكني لم أقدر 😢.
أريد أن أتخلص منه وأركز على تطوير ذاتي وتحسين علاقتي بربي:


  • صلاتي في وقتها.
  • أنهض باكرًا وأترك السهر.
  • أقرأ يوميًا القرآن الكريم.
  • أتعلم لغات.
  • أبحث عن عمل.
  • أستغفر.
  • أطالع كتب 📚.
  • أكون فتاة نافعة، متخلقة وراقية.

لكن… كيف أتخلص من هذا الابتلاء العظيم الذي ابتليت به، ألا وهو الهاتف؟ 🥺
ساعدوني وادعوا لي بالثبات والهداية.

وشكون مثلي؟
كيف أتخلص منه وأظبط إستعماله وأراقبه.
الهاتف صنم
الهاتف سبب من اسباب خراب علاقتي بالله ومن سبب إنتكاساني 😢

For years, I've been in a toxic and dirty relationship with my phone. I'm obsessed with it! I couldn't forget it, leave it, or get rid of it. It's with me every moment... in my mind, my heart, and my life. It follows me day and night, 24/7, except for when I'm sleeping. Even when I open my eyes, the first thing I think about is my phone. It's tired and exhausted me, ruined my relationship with God, Lord of the Worlds, and caused me to commit sins and bad deeds. It's true that it has some beautiful aspects, but on the other hand, it has a very bad side. I want to leave it and stay away from it, but I couldn't. I want to get rid of it and focus on developing myself and improving my relationship with my Lord: praying on time. getting up early and not staying up late. reading the Holy Quran every day. learning languages. looking for a job. asking for forgiveness. reading books. being a useful, well-mannered, and sophisticated girl. But... how do I get rid of this great trial that has afflicted me, which is the phone? Help me and pray for my steadfastness and guidance. Who is like me? How can I get rid of it and control and monitor its use? The phone is an idol. The phone is one of the reasons for the ruin of my relationship with God and the reason for my relapse.


 
إدمان الهاتف يُغرق القلب في الغفلة و يُبعده عن نور الذكر
و النجاة في لحظة صدق مع الله و عودة للقرآن و الصلاة ففيهما السكينة و الشفاء

مشكورة على الموضوع
 
توقيع ام أمينة
قال ام أمينة:
إدمان الهاتف يُغرق القلب في الغفلة و يُبعده عن نور الذكر
و النجاة في لحظة صدق مع الله و عودة للقرآن و الصلاة ففيهما السكينة و الشفاء

مشكورة على الموضوع
إضغط للتوسيع...
أكيد هدفي ترك إستعمال الهاتف وتعويظه بذكرﷲ رب العالمين خاصة القران الكريم
ام امينة
 
قال Ēya Ēljana:
أكيد هدفي ترك إستعمال الهاتف وتعويظه بذكرﷲ رب العالمين خاصة القران الكريم
ام امينة
إضغط للتوسيع...
موفقة غاليتي
هدانا الله و إياكم ....
 
توقيع ام أمينة

المواضيع المشابهة

Ēya Ēljana
الهاتف ابتلاء خطير .. فهل ننجو منه؟😢
المشاركات
8
المشاهدات
134
فادي محمد
فادي محمد
Ēya Ēljana
"رحلتي من العشرين إلى السابعة والعشرين… بحثًا عن وجه ﷲ"🥺🩷
المشاركات
12
المشاهدات
280
Ēya Ēljana
Ēya Ēljana
ريحـان
Writtings english
المشاركات
1
المشاهدات
1K
ريحـان
ريحـان
MOHAMED LAMINE7
شكرا اصدقائي
المشاركات
6
المشاهدات
960
إلياس
إلياس
B
اهم دروس الانجليزية مشروحة باللغة العربية لطلاب المتوسط
المشاركات
0
المشاهدات
15K
bourahla houda
B
العودة
Top Bottom