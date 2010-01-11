Poems analysis ( شرح قصائد)

The Eagle
This poem by Alfred, Lord Tennyson is divided into two stanzas with three lines each. The rhyme scheme is AAA BBB.
The meaning of words:
Clasp:to hold someone or something tightly in your hands or arms.
Crag: a steep, rough rock on a hill or mountain.
Crooked: 1) not straight or even.
2) Not honest.
Azure:blue.
Wrinkled: a small line in sth, often one on the skin of your face which you get as you grow older.
Beneath:in, at or to a lower position.
Thunderbolt: a flash of lightning that hits something.
Falls: waterfall.
Paraphrasing:
He clasps the crag with crooked hands
The pronoun (He) refers to the eagle. It is personification. We have also personification in the word (hand). It is a human quality by giving him a hand. "'Crooked hands" emphasize that the man is an older man. The poet describes the eagle as an old man who holds the crag with not straight hands. The imagery of touching is (clasps, hands). This imagery shows image of power and stability.
Close to the sun in lonely lands
He (the eagle) lives in a very high place close to the sun (hyperbole) and he does not need anyone while the land lonely without him. The poet tries to emphasize how high the places that the eagle lives in. "lonely lands" emphasize the ability of the eagle to live a lone by him. "Close to the sun" is imagery of sight.
Ringed with the azure world, he stands
He like a king, he ware a ring around him. (Ringed) emphasize how high the eagle is and how powerful he is. "Ringed with the azure world" is more general metaphor where the sky is being compared to a blue (azure) world that surrounds the eagle. (Azure) is imagery of sight.
The wrinkled sea beneath him crawls
All those waves we are scared of, to him it is only lines and their movement is very slow. (Crawls) is a personification, giving the human quality of crawling. "Wrinkled sea" symbolize that the man is an older man and here there are figure of speech and imagery of hearing, sight, smelling, and tasting the salt from the sea.
He watches from his mountain walls
The mountain themselves ices his home and he is standing on the mountain watching because of his sharp sight. "Mountain walls" is imagery of sight.
And like a thunderbolt he falls
This verse emphasize his speed and power and we have a simile here because the word (like). It is comparison between the eagle and the thunderbolt in speed and power. "Like a thunderbolt he falls" is imagery of sight and hearing.
Theme: (freedom)
The bird soaring in the sky has always been used as an example of freedom from the bonds of gravity, which anchors plants, people, and most animals to the earth. The eagle in this poem is pictured “close to the sun”—another symbol of highflying freedom that is not controlled by the limitations of the earth’s atmosphere. This area of the sky, just inside of and barely contained by the “azure world” of outer space, is what is meant by “lonely lands.” Loneliness implies detachment or a lack of responsibility to any other thing