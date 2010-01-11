Poems analysis ( شرح قصائد)

ط

أخواني و أخواتي أعضاء
" منتدى اللمة الجزائرية "
أضع بين أيديكم شرح لقصائد متنوعة
ومبدئيا ستكون حوالي16 قصيدة باذن الله

 وفي المستقبل إن شاء الله سوف يزيد عددها




ويمكنكم الإستفادة منها مثلما تشاؤون

المهم أتمنى أنكم تستفيدون وبالتوفيق للجميع


وبالطبع كلمة شكر واحدة تفي بالغرض
 
القصيدة الأولى


The Eagle

He clasps the crag with crooked hands;
Close to the sun in lonely lands,
Ringed with the azure world, he stands.

The wrinkled sea beneath him crawls:
He watches from his mountain walls,
And like a thunderbolt he falls
 
الشرح




The Eagle





This poem by Alfred, Lord Tennyson is divided into two stanzas with three lines each. The rhyme scheme is AAA BBB.





The meaning of words:





Clasp:to hold someone or something tightly in your hands or arms.


Crag: a steep, rough rock on a hill or mountain.


Crooked: 1) not straight or even.


2) Not honest.


Azure:blue.


Wrinkled: a small line in sth, often one on the skin of your face which you get as you grow older.


Beneath:in, at or to a lower position.


Thunderbolt: a flash of lightning that hits something.


Falls: waterfall.






Paraphrasing:




He clasps the crag with crooked hands




The pronoun (He) refers to the eagle. It is personification. We have also personification in the word (hand). It is a human quality by giving him a hand. "'Crooked hands" emphasize that the man is an older man. The poet describes the eagle as an old man who holds the crag with not straight hands. The imagery of touching is (clasps, hands). This imagery shows image of power and stability.




Close to the sun in lonely lands




He (the eagle) lives in a very high place close to the sun (hyperbole) and he does not need anyone while the land lonely without him. The poet tries to emphasize how high the places that the eagle lives in. "lonely lands" emphasize the ability of the eagle to live a lone by him. "Close to the sun" is imagery of sight.




Ringed with the azure world, he stands





He like a king, he ware a ring around him. (Ringed) emphasize how high the eagle is and how powerful he is. "Ringed with the azure world" is more general metaphor where the sky is being compared to a blue (azure) world that surrounds the eagle. (Azure) is imagery of sight.




The wrinkled sea beneath him crawls




All those waves we are scared of, to him it is only lines and their movement is very slow. (Crawls) is a personification, giving the human quality of crawling. "Wrinkled sea" symbolize that the man is an older man and here there are figure of speech and imagery of hearing, sight, smelling, and tasting the salt from the sea.




He watches from his mountain walls




The mountain themselves ices his home and he is standing on the mountain watching because of his sharp sight. "Mountain walls" is imagery of sight.




And like a thunderbolt he falls



This verse emphasize his speed and power and we have a simile here because the word (like). It is comparison between the eagle and the thunderbolt in speed and power. "Like a thunderbolt he falls" is imagery of sight and hearing.





Theme: (freedom)



The bird soaring in the sky has always been used as an example of freedom from the bonds of gravity, which anchors plants, people, and most animals to the earth. The eagle in this poem is pictured “close to the sun”—another symbol of highflying freedom that is not controlled by the limitations of the earth’s atmosphere. This area of the sky, just inside of and barely contained by the “azure world” of outer space, is what is meant by “lonely lands.” Loneliness implies detachment or a lack of responsibility to any other thing
 
القصيدة الثانية



Winter



[FONT=Courier,sans-serif]
When icicles hang by the wall
And Dick the shepherd blows his nail
And Tom bears logs into the hall
And milk comes frozen home in pail,
When blood is nipp'd and ways be foul,
Then nightly sings the staring owl,
Tu-whit; Tu-who, a merry note,
While greasy Joan doth keel the pot.

When all aloud the wind doth blow
And coughing drowns the parson's saw
And birds sit brooding in the snow
And Marian's nose looks red and raw,
When roasted crabs hiss in the bowl,
Then nightly sings the staring owl,
Tu-whit; Tu-who, a merry note,
While greasy Joan doth keel the pot.
-- William Shakespeare
[/FONT]
 
الشرح


Winter



This poem by Shakespeare is divided in to stanzas with nine lines each.



The meaning of the words:


Icicle: thin point stick of ice that hangs down from something such as a roof.


Dick: name of person.


Shepherd: someone whose job is to take care of sheep.


Blow: wind moving.


Log: peace of cut trees.


Hall: a room or passage that is just inside the front entrance of a house or public building.


Pail: bucket.


Nipped: frozen.


Foul: disgusting, very ugly.

Nightly: every night.

Stare: to look at someone or something for a long time without moving your eyes.


Owl: kind of bird hunts at night and has large eyes.


Merry: happy.


Greasy: full of oil.


Keel: cooling.


Blow: to remove.


Cough: pushing air out of your throat with tough sound because you are sick.


Parson: the man of the church.


Saw: a tool with sharp points, used for cutting wood.


Brood: to think sadly.


Marian: name of a girl.


Raw: uncooked.


Roasted: to cook or be cooked in an oven or over a fire.


Crabs: a wild fruit (green apple).


Hiss: sound (hiss).


Bowl: a wide round container that is open at the top, used for holding liquids, food etc.



Paraphrasing + imagery + figure of speech:


When icicles hang by the wall


The poet describes the ice that hangs down from the roof in a way to describe how cold the weather is. Here we have visual image.


And Dick the shepherd blows his nail


He is talking about a shepherd called Dick who is sitting out side suffering from the cold weather and he is trying to warm his hand. Here we have image of feeling the skin (very cold).


And Tom bears logs into the hall


Another man called Tom is carrying the peaces of wood that he cut to store. He is working extremely hard in cutting the wood. Here we have visual image (hard work, very cold).


And milk comes frozen home in pail


Even the milk becomes frozen from the very cold weather. The image here is visual.


When blood is nipped and ways be foul


The blood in the veins of the people is also becomes frozen and all the roads are very dirty. The image is feeling because you feel it in your skin and visual image (dirty roads).


Then nightly sings the staring owl


Every night the owl is singing it is song "Tu-with_tu-who". The image is hearing.

"Tu-with.tu-who"

This is the song that the owl is singing every night. It is a scary sound and not nice. Here we have hearing image.


A merry note


He found the song is very happy. There is an irony (figure of speech) in this line because the sound of the owl is very ugly and scary but he found it happy because it is the only sound he could hear at night in the winter. The image is hearing.


While greasy Joan doth keel the pot


In the time that dirty Joan is keeling the pot, this is a pleasant image for John who is preparing the warm food in a cold winter. In other hand, Joan looks dirty because cleaning clothes is a very hard work in winter. We have here visual image
 
يتبع

When all aloud the wind doth blow

It is a description for the loud sound of the wind, it is a sound imagery because in this line you can imagine that you are hearing the wind blows. The image is hearing.
And coughing drowns the parsons saw
The voice of the sick people in the church while they are coughing is very loud and annoying so he describes it as the sound of the saw and no one can hear the parsons talking. Here we have hearing image and metaphor.

And birds sit brooding in the snow
The birds are sitting sadly and not singing because of the snowy weather. The image is visual.

And Marian's nose looks red and row
The little girl Marian has a red and row nose because of the very cold weather and sickness. Here we have visual image and metaphor.
When roasted crabs hiss in the bowl
Heated green apples are making a hissing sound in the dish because of the cold weather. The image is hearing.
………………………………………………………………………………………
Theme:
Poetry should not just deals exclusively with beauty like sunset, flowers, or love. The function of poetry is sometimes to be ugly rather than beautiful, and poetry may deal with common goals and grassy cooks as good as with sunset and flowers.
The poem contains no moral, no lessons, no messages like some readers wants.
The main theme in this poem is about the tough and extremely cold winter. It is descriptive poem for conditions that people went through in the cold winter in that time
 
القصيدة الثالثة

SPRING
By William Shakespeare
WHEN daises pied, and violets blue,
And lady-smocks all silver-white,
And cuckoo-buds of yellow hue
Do paint the meadows with delight,
The cuckoo then, on every tree,
Mocks married men, for thus sings he:
'Cuckoo! Cuckoo, cuckoo!' O word of fear,
Unpleasing to a married ear.
When shepherds pipe on oaten straws,
And merry larks are ploughmen's clocks,
When turtles tread, and rooks, and daws,
And maidens bleach their summer smocks,
The cuckoo then, on every tree,
Mocks married men, for thus sings he:
'Cuckoo! Cuckoo, cuckoo!' O word of fear,
Unpleasing to a married ear
 
الشرح

Spring


The poet (Shakespeare) is describing the beginning of the spring and he is talking about all that the spring has entered.


The meaning of the word:


Daisies: kind of flower has a yellow and white color.


Pied: to make it


Violet: name of flower.


Lady –smocks: name of flower.


Cuckoo: name of small bird.


Hue: color.


Meadow: fields.


Delight: happiness – good mood.


Paint: to color.


Mocks: to make fun of something.


Thus: like this.


Shepherd: person how is keeping the sheep.


Merry: happy.


Larks: another kind of bird.


Plowmen's: farmer who is farming.


Maiden: unmarried women.


Bleach: to clean something to make it white.


Unpleasing: unhappy.


Paraphrasing + Imagery:


When daisies pied and violet blue,


And lady-smocks all silver white


And cuckoo-buds of yellow hue


He started by describing the beautiful different kinds of flowers like the daisies, lady-smocks, violet, silver-white, and cuckoo-buds and how every flower is turning to it is beautiful color. Here we have a visual image.


Do paint the meadows with delight,


The different beautiful flowers with their different beautiful colors are painting the fields with happiness and joy. The image is a visual image.


The cuckoo then. On every tree,


The cuckoo which is a kind of birds is sitting on the tree in the fields. Here we have a visual image.


Mocks married men: for thus sings he.


"cuckoo!


Cuckoo, cuckoo!" O word of fear,


The cuckoo is having fun of the married men so he makes his song" Cuckoo! Cuckoo, Cuckoo!" which is a word of fear for the married men. The image is hearing image.


Unpleasing to a married ear!


This sound is un delightful to the married men to hear. The image is hearing image
 
When shepherd pipe on oaten straws,
The shepherd is playing his own music on the oaten straws. The image is hearing image.
And merry larks are plowmen's clocks,
The larks which are a kind of birds are making a happy sounds, this sound becomes the clock of the farmer. . The image is hearing image.
When turtles tread, and rooks, and daws,
The poet is describing a different kind of animals and birds like (turtles, rooks, and daws). Here we have a visual image.
And maidens bleach their summer smocks,
Then he describes the image of the unmarried women who is having fun by pleasing their cloth.
Irony:
On line eight (O word of fear) there is an irony in this line because the poet uses the word (fear) even if it is not a fear feelings it is joking and having fun.
Figure of speech:
1) The poet uses personification in the first four lines when he said that the daises, the violet, and the lady-smocks are painting the fields as if they are humans who can paint.
2) There is a synecdoche in line four when the poet replaces the color with the feeling of delight.
3) There is a metonymy in line nine when the poet uses the word married ear but in the fact he means the married men.
Theme:
The poet is very optimistic in this poem. Spring is a symbol for the beginning of new live, it is like that every thing is reborn. Spring is the opposite of winter, it is warm and delightful. Every one and every creature is happy in the spring
 
القصيدة الرابعة
A Study of Reading Habits

When getting my nose in a book
Cured most things short of school,
It was worth ruining my eyes
To know I could still keep cool,
And deal out the old right hook
To dirty dogs twice my size.

Later, with inch-thick specs,
Evil was just my lark:
Me and my coat and fangs
Had ripping times in the dark.
The women I clubbed with sex!
I broke them up like meringues.

Don't read much now: the dude
Who lets the girl down before
The hero arrives, the chap
Who's yellow and keeps the store
Seem far too familiar. Get stewed:
Books are a load of crap.

Philip Larkin
 
الشرح


A Study of Reading Habits


By Philip Larkin


The meaning of the words:


Getting: to put something inside.


Cured: to solve.


Short: not having enough of something you need.


Ruining: to have short vision.


Cool: relax.


Deal out: to rutting.


Hook: a curved piece of metal with a sharp point that you use for catching fish.


Size: how big or small something is.


Specs: eye glasses.


Evil: the opposite of virtue.


Lark: a bird or be happy.


Cloak: a warm piece of clothing like a coat that hangs from your shoulders and does not have sleeves.


Ripping: to rip a woman.


Club: heavy stick that is used as a weapon.


Meringues: peace of cake which is mix of sugar and egg.


Dude: city man who is elegant.


Far too: extremely familiar.


Get stewed: get drunk.


Crap: trash.


Paraphrasing:


When getting my nose in a book


Cured most things short of school,


The speaker is talking about the time when reading was one way he could avoid almost all his troubles except for school.


It was worth ruining my eyes


To know I could still keep cool,


And deal out the old right hook


To dirty dogs twice my size


Reading too much cause the speaker short eyes sight, but it seemed worth the danger of ruining his eyes to read stories which he could imagine himself a hero with skills and experience needed to defeat bullies who wear twice his sizes.


…………………………………………………………………………………..


Later, with inch-thick specs,


When he became a teen-age he had to wear thick glasses because his eye sight had become so poor.


Evil was just my lark:


He felt that evil is all around him and controlling his act.


Me and my cloak and fangs

Had ripping times in the dark.

Then he imagines himself with cloak and fangs having a bad time and doing dirty things in the dark.


The women I clubbed with sex!


I broke them up like meringues.


He fancied himself a rapist who beat and tortured his vulnerable victims, leaving them broken and destroyed.


……………………………………………………………………………………….


Don’t read much now: the dude


Who lets the girl down before


The hero arrives, the chap


Who's yellow and keeps the store,


Seem far too familiar. Get stewed:


Books are a load of crap.


When he became adult he doesn't read anymore because he becomes a secondary character who doesn’t save the girl until the hero come to her rescue and that was the store keeper whose face is yellow. Then he get drunk and said that it is better than reading because books are just full of useless lies
 
Figure of speech:
1) In the first line there is a hyperbole. When he said "my nose in a book" he means that the book is too close.
2) In line six there is a metaphor when he described the bullies at the school as they are dirty dogs.
3) In line seven there is a hyperbole when he said that his glasses are inch-thick and here he meant that his eye sight becomes very poor.
4) In line eleven and twelve there is a metaphor when he described the women he is rapping like the meringues because he left them weak and destroyed.
5) In the last line there is a metaphor when he described the book as a crap because both of them are useless and full of rubbish.
Theme:
Analysis the wrong reading habits. It shows the damage that melodrama cause .These books are too simple, not realistic enough, and if a person is deficit to them he will be separated from reality he will learn the wrong lesson of life. He will identify with character that they do not really exist. Such a person will miss out the real life experience and he will grow to be a lonely, unsocial, and looser.
Purpose:
The poet aim to warn people about the bad affects of some kind of literature mainly the melodramatic works.
The speaker:
The speaker is a person who loves reading. At the first stage of his life he looks chubby, small, has no friend, wearing thick glasses, not strong enough, and has no experience. At the second stage of his life he used to read a lot of heroic books and identify himself as a hero. He has a sense of power. At the third stage of his life he has no friend and he is being drunker.
 
القصيدة الخامسة
The Man He Killed ~Thomas Hardy

"Had he and I but met
By some old ancient inn,
We should have sat us down to wet
Right many a nipperkin!
"But ranged as infantry,
And staring face to face,
I shot at him and he at me,
And killed him in his place.
"I shot him dead because –
Because he was my foe,
Just so – my foe of course he was;
That's clear enough; although
"He thought he'd 'list perhaps,
Off-hand like – just as I –
Was out of work – had sold his traps –
No other reason why.
"Yes; quaint and curious war is!
You shoot a fellow down
You'd treat if met where any bar is,
Or help to half-a-crown
 
الشرح

The ManHe Killed

By Thomas Hardy

The meaning of the words:
Inn: place where people come together and drink.
To wet: to make full of liquid.
Ranged: employed in army.
Infantry: soldier.
Foe: enemy.
Off-hand: not that thought, did not really think about.
Traps: belonging.
Quaint: strange.
Curious: strange mysterious.
Treat: reward.
Crow: a coin, a part of pound, insentient.
………………………………………………………………………………………….
Paraphrasing:
Had he and I but met
By some old ancient inn,
We should have sat us down to wet
Right many a nipperkin!
The speaker says that if we had met in some inn we might have become friends and drinks together many glasses and has good relation.
But ranged as infantry,
And staring face to face,
I shot at him as he at me,
And killed him in his place.
As I am recruited in the army I found myself in front of his face and we both shoot at each other but I killed him directly.
I shot him dead because- -
Because he was my foe,
Just so: foe of course he was:
That’s clear enough: although
I killed him because he was my enemy there is no other reason. It is simple that he is conforming himself that what he did is the right thing. As a reader I understand that he is not convinced by what he did that he can not complete the sentence.
He thought he'd list, perhaps,
Off-hand-like- just as I –
Was out of work- had sold his traps-
No other reason why.
May be joined the army without a lot of consideration just as I- I was so poor I did not have a job. I sold everything from my stuff. There is mo other reason.
Yes: quaint and curious war is!
You shoot a fellow down
You'd treat, if met where any bar is,
Or help to half-a-crown
If I met the person in a different situation, I would invite him to drink. Or if I found him extremely poor I would have give him money. I am not actually a criminal I am actually a caring and friendly person.
……………………………………………………………………………………
The speaker:
The speaker is a solider. He is uneducated man and poor. He is trying to convince himself of what he did. That he killed person because he is his enemy. But really deep inside he is not convinced. The mistakes in his language shows that the speaker is so confused that he can not complete a whole sentence. The conclusion of that war is a very mysterious and strange state of affairs that turns us to criminals, even we are friendly people.
Purpose:
The poet wants us to realize that war is inhuman. To do this purpose he put a solider as the speaker.
Theme:
This poem presents war as an abnormal and inhuman state of affairs. It uses simple people who have no grudge and convinces them that they are enemies to each other, puts them in a situation where they instantly kill each other. These young men have in fact no reason to hate each other they just joined the war mainly because they are extremely poor and needed some income. It is very sad that they find themselves turned into killers
 
القصيدة السادسة

William Shakespeare - Sonnet #138

When my love swears that she is made of truth
I do believe her, though I know she lies,
That she might think me some untutor'd youth,
Unlearned in the world's false subtleties.
Thus vainly thinking that she thinks me young,
Although she knows my days are past the best,
Simply I credit her false-speaking tongue:
On both sides thus is simple truth suppress'd.
But wherefore says she not she is unjust?
And wherefore say not I that I am old?
O, love's best habit is in seeming trust,
And age in love loves not to have years told:
Therefore I lie with her and she with me
,

And in our faults by lies we flatter'd be.
 
الشرح
When my love swears that she is made of truth
By Shakespeare
The meaning of the word:
Swear: 1) use the name of God.
2) To give an oath or promise.
Youth: young.
Tutored: to give someone a lesson.
Untutored: uneducated and having no lessons.
Subtleties: unclear, hidden, and it is not obvious.
Vainly: 1) proud to see and (adv) vanity self satisfaction.
2) Impossible.
Credit: to give one the advantage of.
Supprest: not allowing the freedom he expressed and put down.
Unjust: untruthful.
Flattered: to feel good about and happy.
………………………………………………………………………………………
Paraphrasing:
When my love swears that she is made of truth,
I do believe her, though I know she lies,
That she might think me some untutored youth,
Unlearnèd in the world's false subtleties.
The speaker makes the odd confession that when his lady love tells him that she is truthful, he supposedly believes her, even though he knows she is lying. Of course, he means that he pretends to believe her, but in fact he knows he cannot believe her, because he knows she is lying.
But he has some lying going on as well. He wants to make her think he is unsophisticated like a young man. So he pretends to believe her lies, in order to get her to believe his pretense at being younger than he is.
Thus vainly thinking that she thinks me young,
Although she knows my days are past the best,
Simply I credit her false-speaking tongue:
On both sides thus is simple truth suppressed.
The speaker sums up the lying and falsifying on both parts: he knows that she knows he is not a young man in his prime, so he admits that his pretense is in vain. She does not really believe he is young, anymore than he believes she is a faithful lover. They both simply suppress the truth for the sake of their silly game.
But wherefore says she not she is unjust?
And wherefore say not I that I am old?
Oh, love's best habit is in seeming trust,
And age in love loves not to have years told.
The speaker rationalizes their deceptions and makes the ludicrous claim that “love’s best habit is in seeming trust.” The speaker knows better than this; he is a mature man who surely must realize that such “trust” is not trust at all. These lovers cannot possibly trust each other: they each know the other is lying.
Therefore I lie with her and she with me,
And in our faults by lies we flattered be.
The couplet offers little by way of assuaging the situation; it merely reveals that the relationship is based on a sexual relationship: “I lie with her and she with me.” The speaker is playing on the word “lie”; he has made it clear that both lovers “lie” to each other, so now when he says they lie “with” each other, he is referring to their sexual relationship: lying in bed together.
………………………………………………………………………………………….
The speaker:
The speaker is an old man who is having a relationship which is not perfect but he is trying to convince himself it is the best he would ever have.
Theme:
The theme is about the relationship between men and women and especially when she is younger than him. The speaker knew that his lover is lying on him in everything but he is trying to convince himself she is the most honest and faithful woman on earth
 
القصيدة السابعة


"
There is No Frigate Like a Book"

by Emily Dickinson

There is no frigate like a book
. To take us lands away,
Nor any coursers like a page
. Of prancing poetry.
This traverse may the poorest take
. Without oppress of toll;
How frugal is the chariot
. That bears a human soul
 
الشرح
There s no frigate like a book
By Emily Dickinson
The meaning of the words:


Denotation

Frigate: ship, boat, and small.
Land: km, miles.
Courser:horse.
Prance: jump.
Traverse: movement from one side to another.
Chariot: fly.




Connotation
Frigate: Quick, speed, exploration, and adventure.

Land: People, live, and experience.

Courser:Speed, agility, and beauty.

Prance: Elegant movement.

Traverse: Hard and athletic person.
Chariot: Romantic and imagery
 
sister; wallah the best idea
i took more benefit
Thank you
i'll follow this topic
every time
inchallah
good work
 
