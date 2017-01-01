Tell me please >3

    Hi everyone
    I added this topic in order to get answers
    So if anyone of you can help.. Please give me the best answers
    Well, iam an english student.. Second year English Lmd in Mostaganem.. My Questions are :
    1- Can anyone of you tell me what are the modules that we'll deal with in the second year?
    2- what is the difficult module ?
    3- Are there any books or references that may help me this year?
    And if you have others pieces of advice please don't hold back.. to benefit the students
    Iam waiting.. Thanks a lot ✌
     
