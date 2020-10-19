Cotton Dor
من هو مخترع ماكينة الخياطة؟
يأتي اسم العالم إلياس هاو جونيور، إذ يعد مخترعًا لإحدى أوائل آلات الخياطة العاملة المستخدمة داخل مصانع ملابس جملة،وولد في سبنسر 9 يوليو 1819م،
وكان والده مزارعًا وطاحنَا، وبدأ في ولاية ماساتشوستس كمتدرب في متجر آلات، ثم في سن 16 شغل هاو أول وظيفة بدوام كامل كمتدرب ميكانيكي وفي عام 1835م انتقل إلى لويل، ماساتشوستس للعمل في مصانع النسيج.
يجب ذكر أنّ آلة هاو لم تكن أول ماكينة خياطة؛ ففي عام 1790م تم إصدار أول براءة اختراع لآلة غرزة السلسلة لرجل إنجليزي يدعى Thomas Sant،
وفي عام 1830م ابتكر الفرنسي Barthelemy Thimonnier آلة تستخدم سلسة الغرزة معدلة وحصل أيضًا على براءة اختراع، حيث كانت مساهمة هاو التكنولوجية تتمثل في الوصول إلى مجموعة مهمة من العناصر لآلة خياطة غرزة القفل الأولى،
ألا وهي الإبرة المدببة والمكوك الحامل للخيط، ولكنه لم يجني هاو ثروته من صنع الآلات وبيعها، بل من خلال رفع دعاوي قضائية ضد منافسيه الذين انتهكوا اختراعاته واستخدموها في صناعة الآلات وبيعها.
Who was the inventor of the sewing machine?
The scientist Elias Howe Jr. comes as the inventor of one of the first working sewing machines. He was born in Spencer on July 9, 1819 AD.
His father was a farmer and grinder, and he started in Massachusetts as an apprentice in a machine shop,
Then at the age of 16 Howe held his first full-time job as a mechanical trainer and in 1835 AD moved to Lowell, Massachusetts to work in textile factories
It must be mentioned that the Hao machine was not the first sewing machine; In 1790 AD,
the first patent for a chain stitch machine was issued to an English man named Thomas Sant, and in 1830 AD the French Barthelemy Thimonnier invented a machine using a modified stitch chain and also patented,
as Howe's technological contribution was to reach an important set of elements for a sewing machine The first lock stitch,
namely the pointed needle and the shuttle carrying the thread, but Hao did not earn his fortune by making and selling machines,
but rather by filing lawsuits against his competitors who violated his inventions and used them to make and sell machines.
