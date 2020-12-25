تمرين 3 ص 47 انجليزية 2 ثانوي

B) The class charter:Article Two: Duties and Responsibilitiesa. Pupils have the responsibility to work hard in our studies.b. We must respect our teachers and the school authorities.c. We must also respect the opinions of one another.d. We must not be aggressive or behave violently.e. Pupils have to tolerate differences and respect the rights ofEvery pupil amongst them.f. We shall promote a culture of peace and coexistence.g. Pupils should cooperate to solve their individual and commonProblems.h. We must help keep our school clean* safe and friendly.i. We mustn't be the cause of school* disorder.