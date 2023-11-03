مذكرات الاسبوع المقبل رياضيات السنة الثانية ابتدائي2

📌خاص بالسنة 2
مذكرات الاسبوع المقبل رياضيات
تفكيك جمعي للأعداد الى 69
اتمام عدد الى العشرة الموالية
الاعداد من 70 الى 99
🟦pdf
www.mediafire.com

مذكرات رياضيات ابراهيم الخليل

www.mediafire.com
www.mediafire.com
🟧word
www.mediafire.com

مذكرات رياضيات ابراهيم الخليل

www.mediafire.com
www.mediafire.com

FB_IMG_1699039461071.jpgFB_IMG_1699039463025.jpgFB_IMG_1699039464686.jpgFB_IMG_1699039466951.jpgFB_IMG_1699039468954.jpgFB_IMG_1699039471223.jpgFB_IMG_1699039473775.jpgFB_IMG_1699039475922.jpg
 
