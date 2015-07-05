truth or dare .......in english......popular game

hello everyone





the game i have

is a modified version of the game we all know truth or dare

but in our forum its gonna be a bit difrent



i mean a member ask truth or dare?? the next member has to choose :

truth means he must answer the member's question honestly

or he chooses dare so he must do exactly what *the one who asked* wants him to do



i will explain more maybe he will ask him to chenge his signature or make a topic about somethin or change his picture .....and so on





so who wants to start first





*hope u liked the game

​