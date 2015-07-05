truth or dare .......in english......popular game

hello everyone


the game i have
is a modified version of the game we all know truth or dare
but in our forum its gonna be a bit difrent

i mean a member ask truth or dare?? the next member has to choose :
truth means he must answer the member's question honestly
or he chooses dare so he must do exactly what *the one who asked* wants him to do

i will explain more maybe he will ask him to chenge his signature or make a topic about somethin or change his picture .....and so on


so who wants to start first


*hope u liked the game
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

Thanks to my sister, although I did not understand the intent
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

every year and every day my wish is to be with my lover soon nchaa ellah
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

whats ur real name :P
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

So .. Truth or dare !!
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

dare ....
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

hmmmleave me seee
oh i dont know
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

So truth or dare ...?
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

Dare ^^
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

can you speak jermen a bit ...
or even change your profile's picture ....?
;)
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

Ok.. you got it ^^
German !! Hallo . ich hieB .. Maya
Ich spreche Englisch und Deutsch konnen
:up: :p :thumb_up02:
 
رد: truth or dare .......in english......popular game

Truth Or dare !! ^^
 
